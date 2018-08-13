Doppeldecker's New Silk Scarf and Pocket Square Sets Take Off

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppeldecker, the aviation-inspired accessory design house, has launched new matching silk pocket squares and scarves. The new designs celebrate the courage and passion of aviators, and the spirit of independence that unites everyone embracing adventure above the clouds.

The scarves are a continuation of Doppeldecker's tradition of high quality, silk-screen prints on rich silk, while the digitally-printed pocket squares represent a departure from the woven-silk heritage. In addition, the new designs feature our signature red biplane, adding to the existing collection of pocket squares inspired by specific aircraft. They are produced in small quantities to ensure quality.

Acrobatic Biplane silk pocket square Biplane Flag silk pocket square and silk scarf

"The matching pocket square and scarf create a connection between wearers, the way travel and aviation do now," Christina Cheng, the designer, says of the matching patterns.

These designs join an existing assortment of biplane-themed accessories.

About Doppeldecker

Doppeldecker (www.doppeldeckerdesign.com) was founded in 1997 to dress aviators and aviation enthusiasts with high quality, luxurious, and well-designed silk accessories that represent their passions. The collections include ties, bow ties, pocket squares, and scarves, most of which have been inspired by individual aircraft. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York — once home to Clipper flying boats bound for Marseille and Southampton — Doppeldecker continues to be the perfect finishing touch for transatlantically-minded jet-setters.

For further information, please contact Chantal Berendsen (+1 516 883 5184 or 199884@email4pr.com). Higher resolution images can be found at http://www.doppeldeckerdesign.com/photos.html.

