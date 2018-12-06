dormakaba USA Recalls Stanley Commercial Hardware Locksets Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Door locksets

Hazard: The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled locksets and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free replacement lockset.

Consumer Contact:

dormakaba USA Inc. toll-free at 855-885-1296 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.stanleyhardwarefordoors.com and click on Products, then on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 13,500 (in addition, about 800 were sold in Canada and about 200 were sold in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves Stanley Commercial Hardware's grade 1 mortise lever lock QMS/QME 100 Series. The recalled locksets have Bright Brass, Satin Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, Bright Chrome or Satin Chrome finish. The locksets were sold in 15 different "functions" or models that can be identified by the three digit number following the QMS/QME series, which is located on the mortise case that is installed in the door cavity. Only mortise locksets with the following model/series numbers are included in the recall.

Model/Series Case Description QMS130 F1 Privacy QME130 QMS140 F22 Passage QME140 QMS145 F19 Privacy with Deadbolt QME145 QMS150 F4 Entry QME150 QMS152 F13 Exit QME152 QMS154 F20 Corridor QME154 QMS158 F11 Dormitory QME158 QMS160 F5 Classroom QME160 QMS162 F32 Classroom Security QME162 QMS164 F9 Apartment QME164 QMS170 F7 Storeroom QME170 QMS172 F30 Institutional QME172 QMS174 F14 Store Door QME174

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received eight reports of lockset latch failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Newport Distribution, CBS Manhattan, Columbus Door Company and other lock distributors and retailers nationwide, and online at www.Grainger.com from December 2013 through June 2018 for between about $450 and $650.

Importers: Stanley Security Solutions, Inc. and Best Access Solutions, Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.

Distributor: dormakaba USA, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Manufacturer: Thase Enterprise Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada Mexico

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/68582r-eng.php

Profeco's press release is available at: http://www.alertas.gob.mx/

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-046

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

