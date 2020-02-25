Dormie Network Breaks Ground on Long-Awaited Dormie Club Expansion

Slated to be completed by June 2021, the renovation includes an all-new 16,600-square-foot clubhouse, standalone pro shop, and 60 beds onsite across ten standard cottages, four executive cottages, and an expansive two-level owner's cottage with a lake view. The clubhouse boasts several areas with ample seating, with the ability to host 32 in the dining room, 24 in the private dining space, 12 in the circular wine room, 42 in the lounge, 28+ on the covered patio, and eight in the private covered patio.

"This is a very exciting time to be a network member," said Tony Chapman, General Manager of Dormie Club, the only original Coore-Crenshaw design in North Carolina. "We're pleased to have a presence in the home of American golf and give national members an opportunity to play the course and take in the history Pinehurst has to offer, while staying in an onsite cottage."

Dormie Club is one of six private destination golf clubs owned and operated by Dormie Network, each of which has experienced significant renovations and/or expansions following their acquisition. The network does not pass on any assessments to members and holds no debt on any of its properties.

Dormie Club will remain open throughout the construction period and play should not be affected.

