Dos Equis Announces Partnership With Iconic Mexican Streetwear And Lifestyle Brand, "Mexico is the Shit"

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with Dos Equis' recently launched 'Keep it Interesante' campaign, the beer has partnered with popular streetwear and lifestyle brand creators of the 'Mexico is the Shit' jacket. The partnership will bring to life a series of pop-up shops and events specially curated by MITS featuring emerging Mexican talent, streetwear designers, visual artists, and music artists. The program will also come to life on social media, in sponsored content, on-premise merchandising and with a special edition Dos Equis & 'Mexico is the Shit' can.

Mexico is the Shit and Dos Equis Co-Branded cans will be available in 2019 for a limited time. Mexico is the Shit signature jacket.

"The jacket was created as an ode to Mexicans around the world who are doing interesting things in their everyday lives," said Anuar Layon, Creative Director and Designer for MITS. "We appreciate this great partnership with Dos Equis as it really helps support our core mission, which is to give people a positive and interesting way to proudly celebrate our Mexican culture."

"As we were looking for new ways to create a relationship with consumers, we realized the powerful message behind the iconic brand's personality," said Karla Flores, Dos Equis Brand Director. "As a Proud Mexican Brand, now more than ever, we want to align with partners who are making bold moves in their community, and our friends at MEXICO IS THE SHIT are doing just that."

In celebration of the partnership and Mexican Independence Day, 'Mexico is the Shit' and Dos Equis will host a launch event on September 15 at Remezcla House in Bushwick, Brooklyn. At the event, people will come together to celebrate Mexican talent who are representing culture in music and art - with a special mural by LA-based artist Teddy Kelly. The launch event will feature DJ performances by electro indie electronic artist Neon Indian (Texas/Mexico), famed Mexican party DJ Marcelo Cunning (New York), and DJ Chava (Chicago).

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About Mexico is the Shit.

Mexico is the Shit isn't just a jacket, it's a statement. It is an opportunity to remind the world that Mexico is great! That everything made in Mexico is done right. It is a tribute to all those Mexicans around the world that are shifting the global culture with their beautiful hearts and brilliant minds; it is a way to show them all that we are many and we are together, raising the standards, reminding the world that our voice matter. "Mexico is the Shit" is a community, a support system and a movement inspiring love, respect and trust! And you don't have to be Mexican to be part of it, you just have to love Mexico like we do. To purchase the jacket go here: www.kichink.com/stores/mercadorama-usa

