Dosh Takes Black-owned Business Initiative Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dosh , the fastest-growing automatic cash back platform that connects thousands of brands and retailers to millions of consumers, today announced a nationwide program that will offer a free advertising campaign to Black-owned businesses trying to spur sales as they reopen their brick and mortar locations throughout 2021.

This program builds upon what Dosh first launched for Austin-based Black-owned businesses in June of 2020 as a way to address the significant impact COVID-19 was having on the small business community in general, and Black-owned small businesses in particular. This new, nationwide program invites all Black-owned businesses to join Dosh for a free 30-day advertising campaign, which will allow them to offer customers automatic cash back on in-store purchases when using their Dosh-linked card. Dosh will waive their marketing fee and fund the cash back, usually paid by the merchant, up to $500 so there will be no cost to the merchant whatsoever and no obligation to go beyond the 30 days.

"As we look forward to our country and our small businesses fully reopening, we want to play a role in helping businesses get back on their feet and drive sales in their stores," said Dosh CEO, Ryan Wuerch. "As a company invested in supporting small businesses and in building a more equitable system, it's important that we're there doing all we can to drive foot traffic to Black-owned small businesses as they reopen their storefronts."

Interested business owners can learn more about qualifying for the program and sign up here .

As a part of the Fintech Equality Coalition , Dosh is committed to creating a more equitable financial ecosystem in ways that support, promote, uplift, and take the lead from members of the minority communities for whom we seek equality.

About Dosh

Dosh is the fastest-growing cash back platform that automatically puts money into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop, dine or book hotels. The company is built on the vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere. Dosh connects merchants with consumers, allowing them to give cash back directly instead of inefficiently spending that money on traditional advertising. Dosh's mission is to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people.

