dosist™ Expands Wellness Experience, Opens Second Location in Los Angeles

"Our wellness experiences are a critical extension of our brand and allow us to educate and empower consumers to live healthier lives through the power of dose controlled cannabis," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "Bringing this experience to West 3rd Street in the iconic Fairfax District was a natural choice for our second location where we are just steps from the wonderful Farmer's Market and The Grove and are surrounded by world class retailers, residents and visitors alike."

The dosist wellness experience is designed to provide a consistent brand aesthetic and experience for guests. The property itself brings dosist's iconic products to life elevating wellness in every detail from white-washed maple to soothing limestone and showcases its proprietary dose-controlled vaporizers and six targeted formulations. The guest experience is provided by a dosist guide, all who have been extensively trained on the brand, products and the benefits of dose-controlled cannabis, and each guide helps guests on their journey to naturally manage their health and happiness.

"A consistent experience is core to dosist's brand promise and we are applying that same principle to our physical spaces," continued Winston. "Our properties are designed around three core principles – to inspire, educate and engage the consumer about the therapeutic power of this amazing plant, while delivering a world class experience each and every time. We couldn't be more proud to expand this platform to West 3rd Street."

The dosist wellness experience is located at 8018 West 3rd Street and is now open daily from 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am-7pm on Sundays.

About dosist

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen™, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

www.dosist.com | @dosist

