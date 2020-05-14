Dot USA Millwork Transforms Into Nailandwood.com - Caskets Handmade in America and Shipped Free

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Support and relief come to families during this time at www.nailandwood.com in the form of affordable, handmade caskets made in the USA and free shipping. For 25 years, Dot USA Millwork, now www.nailandwood.com, has built a reputation designing and manufacturing interior woodworking for high-end restaurants, bars and breweries in the Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Then within the last two months, the coronavirus pandemic hit with catastrophic global consequences. The company became committed to providing support and relief during times of sorrow for families nationwide.

Mario Magro, founder, states, "It hit the direct business that fed my company and employees. All of my clients immediately canceled future orders, and everything stopped." Magro knew that the outlook was going to be bleak at best, if not destructive. There was no guarantee he could keep his employees without having to institute forced layoffs sooner than later.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping through the nation, leaving loved ones in its wake infected with the virus and many dying from the pandemic. Mario noticed, as all business owners across the country realized, that the nation's economy was being destroyed to a place of an unprecedented nature never before seen in the nation, and the effects are still forthcoming.

Mario called his employees together for a company meeting, one that would completely pivot his business into a different direction. It was a concept, an idea, that would allow them all to continue working in their craft and be beneficial to the community and nation.

The concept was shared. Magro told his employees. "We are going to help Americans honor their loved ones in this time of need with handmade caskets, cremation urns and memorial honor boxes. They can build the caskets to the price point they can afford, and we'll ship them free." Hence the title, "Handmade in America and shipped free." Under the new business plan, his employees immediately went to work re-tooling the shop for production. Magro says, "If you could have seen their faces … They went from being high-quality millworkers to casket and coffin making in one instant. It actually took some of them a week or so before they told their wives!"

Magro's story is one of success because he has stayed committed to serving his community. The only difference in his business is that now he designs and creates caskets and keepsake boxes for urns, for anyone from Los Angeles to New York City, and is serving all locales in between those two coasts.

The website www.nailandwood.com premiered on May 7, 2020, and is ready to start accepting customers right now (www.nailandwood.com, Phone: 855.274.4533, Email: [email protected]). Anyone buying a casket from the website is also able to store it up to one year free in Magro's facility, then it is $39.99 for the storage fee per month after that. Another option that is available is that customers can select free shipping and have it shipped out at no cost anywhere across mainland USA.

The new business venture was started in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Magro's company is the only company in the United States offering this full package service to communities across the nation.

Building a casket to any budget is critical in helping families in this time of need. That is the way that www.nailandwood.com will continue to partner with families to support them during difficult times going forward.

