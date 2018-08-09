dotCMS Launches dotCMS 5.0 - Developed with 'NoCode' Philosophy, Giving Marketing and Business Teams More Autonomy to Create Digital Experiences

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- dotCMS, a leading open-source Java CMS and Customer Experience Management software vendor, has launched their latest version, dotCMS 5.0, adding UI / UX features to improve the author experience, a refreshed Edit Mode, new reporting, as well as enhancements to search and security.

"We have made a company-wide decision to make dotCMS the most user-friendly system in the marketplace, and dotCMS 5.0 is a giant step in that direction," said Will Ezell, dotCMS CTO.

"Marketing and business users spend a majority of their time in our authoring environment, which is why we decided to do a complete refresh of our Edit Mode," Ezell continued. "With a cleaner UI, new drag and drop features, and an added reporting module, dotCMS 5.0 follows our 'NoCode' philosophy, offering editors the autonomy they need to create without heavy reliance on IT."

dotCMS 5.0 includes a slew of new drag-and-drop capabilities, including:

Page / Layout Editor: Layouts are now tied to the page itself, making it easy to make changes to the layout without having to leave the page editor.

Layouts are now tied to the page itself, making it easy to make changes to the layout without having to leave the page editor. Workflow Builder: Building on the 'Four Eyes' approval feature from dotCMS 4.3, the dotCMS 5.0 Workflow builder allows for multiple workflow schemes per content type.

Building on the 'Four Eyes' approval feature from dotCMS 4.3, the dotCMS 5.0 Workflow builder allows for multiple workflow schemes per content type. Content Type Builder: Users can now drag and drop from a list of fields to build out content types. Adding rows, columns, and changing the order of fields makes it easier to build out new content types, especially forms.

Users can now drag and drop from a list of fields to build out content types. Adding rows, columns, and changing the order of fields makes it easier to build out new content types, especially forms. Containers: A huge improvement to the usability of the platform, containers can be used multiple times on the same page, leading to the decrease in the number of templates and the overall ease of management of templates, layouts and containers.

Along with these new drag-and-drop features, dotCMS 5.0 also includes a new reporting module that integrates with Google Analytics to allow businesses to gain insight into their website right from the dotCMS Dashboard. This visualization of your web properties can be customized to show what insights are most important to your business.

"While dotCMS 5.0 does focus primarily on the authoring environment, we've also made improvements to the backend, including upgrading to ElasticSearch v6.1, security fixes, and adding full containerization capabilities," said Ezell.

To learn more about dotCMS 5.0 and how you can upgrade, visit: www.dotcms.com/dotcms-5

dotCMS is a leading, open source content and customer experience management Java platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens, and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned U.S. company with offices in Miami, Florida, Boston, Massachusetts, and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide.

