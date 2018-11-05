DotcomWeavers Expands Footprint to Middle East

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2007 by entrepreneurs Amit Bhaiya and Mayank Agrawal, DotcomWeavers has mastered the art of developing custom software and mobile applications for B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses. The top-rated, award-winning web solutions company has seen 30-percent growth year over year, expanding its teams, locations, services and client verticals. Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Hyderabad, India, the company recently announced a partnership with investment group Ayan Arabia in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership allows DotcomWeavers to expand its geographical footprint to the Middle East and join the booming e-commerce industry in the region. By bringing its e-commerce and technology expertise to the growing market, DotcomWeavers has the opportunity to contribute to a space with an expected average sales value of $11.3 billion between 2017 and 2021, according to BMI Research. On the other side of the strategic collaboration, Ayan Arabia will provide DotcomWeavers with access to local market research and content, as well as knowledge of the region/culture and an office space.

"The DotcomWeavers-Ayan Arabia relationship began three years ago," reflected Amit Bhaiya, co-founder and CEO of DotcomWeavers. "Back then, Ayan Arabia was a client and we were working on one of their startups in New York City. We developed and nurtured a great relationship of mutual respect and trust, quickly seeing each other as partners. Eventually, things evolved beyond our scope of work and we began brainstorming ways to expand our horizons and venture to growth markets. This partnership is a perfect example of 'the give and take.'"

To kick-off the partnership, DotcomWeavers launched an Arabic website with Ayan Arabia in October: www.ayandcw.com.

"Over the years, the Saudi-Arabian government has shifted its focus to support the technology industry," said Abdul Thunayan, president of Ayan Arabia. "As a result, we have seen incredible growth in e-commerce and technology, including startups. More specifically, according to Business Insider, in the United Arab Emirates, B2C e-commerce sales doubled between 2015 and 2017 – with a projected growth at annual rates of above +20-percent through 2021. The neighboring Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to see even higher growth rates and overtake the UAE as the largest online retail market of the Gulf by the turn of this decade. There could not be a better time for DotcomWeavers to enter this market."

DotcomWeavers has served more than 400 businesses from startups to Fortune 500 companies in the marketplaces, industrial parts and machinery, food and perishables, and B2B e-commerce industries. To learn more about the company and keep up with the latest announcements and news, visit www.dotcomweavers.com.

About DotcomWeavers

DotcomWeavers is a top-rated, award-winning web solutions company that has mastered the art of developing custom software, mobile applications and e-commerce for B2B and B2C businesses. Since its founding in 2007 by entrepreneurs Amit Bhaiya and Mayank Agrawal, DotcomWeavers has provided industry-specific solutions that help businesses speak to customers in the language they know and trust. Having served more than 400 clients across a range of industries, the company plans, develops and manages websites and applications for internal and customer-facing needs. DotcomWeavers is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with additional locations in Hyderabad, India, and the Middle East. Learn more about DotcomWeavers at www.dotcomweavers.com.

Media Contact: Veronica Roman

Co-Communications Inc.

vroman@cocommunications.com

914-666-0066

SOURCE DotcomWeavers

Related Links

http://www.dotcomweavers.com

