dotData Launches AI-FastStart™ Program to Make it Easy for BI Teams to Adopt AI/ML through AutoML 2.0

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData, focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced dotData AI-FastStart ™, a new all-inclusive bundle of technology and services that includes a one year license to a fully-hosted version of dotData's autoML 2.0 platform, plus training and support.

Available exclusively to North American customers who are not existing dotData clients, the dotData FastTrack program is designed to empower business intelligence teams to quickly and efficiently add AI/ML models to their BI stacks and predictive analytics applications. At the core of the new program is dotData's full-cycle data science automation platform, dotData Enterprise , which accelerates ROI and lowers the total cost of model development by automating the entire data science process that is at the heart of AI/ML.

"We are seeing a huge demand for AI and ML capabilities in the market, but finding that many companies either do not have the internal resources to launch a data science program, or don't know how to get one started," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData. "The AI-FastStart™ program was created as an all-inclusive bundle to help enterprises fast-track AI/ML deployments, and immediately realize value from their data."

The dotData AI-FastStart™ Program includes:

* 1 year full license to the award-winning dotData Enterprise AutoML 2.0 platform

* Full hosting by dotData on an enterprise-grade secure cloud infrastructure

* 12 remote training sessions for an unlimited number of users

* Support from dotData's data science team to onboard and co-develop the first AI use-case

* "Worry free" cancellation for any reason within 45 days of sign up

* Discounts on additional years of licensing and on additional computation nodes in year one

dotData provides AutoML 2.0 solutions that help accelerate the process of developing AI and Machine Learning models for use in advanced predictive analytics BI dashboards and applications. dotData makes it easy for BI developers and data engineers to develop AI/ML capabilities in just days by automating the full life-cycle of the data science process, from business raw data through feature engineering to implementation of ML in production utilizing its proprietary AI technologies. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination, and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects that are fundamental to developing predictive analytics solutions.

dotData democratizes data science by enabling BI developers and data engineers to make enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData automates up to 100 percent of the AI/ML development workflow, enabling users to connect directly to their enterprise data sources to discover and evaluate millions of features from complex table structures and huge data sets with minimal user input. dotData is also designed to operationalize AI/ML models by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflows. This can further automate the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, AI/ML development becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

For more information on the dotData AI-FastStart™ program or for a demo of dotData's AI-powered full-cycle data science automation platform, please visit dotData.com.

About dotData

dotData pioneered AutoML 2.0 to help business intelligence professionals add AI/ML models to their BI stacks and predictive analytics applications quickly and easily. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI development to drive higher business value. dotData's automated data science platform accelerates ROI and lowers the total cost of model development by automating the entire data science process that is at the heart of AI/ML. dotData ingests raw business data and uses an AI-based engine to automatically discover meaningful patterns and build ML-ready feature tables from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data.

dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards, was named an "emerging vendor to watch" by CRN in the big data space and was named to CB Insights' Top 100 AI Startups in 2020. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

