dotData Receives APN Machine Learning Competency Partner of the Year Award

dotData , focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has awarded dotData with the APN Machine Learning (ML) Competency Partner of the Year Award for 2019.

The award recognizes dotData's rapid growth and success in the enterprise AI/ML market and its contribution to the AWS business in 2019. This award is a testament to dotData platform's ability to significantly accelerate and simplify development of new AI/ML use cases and deliver insights to enterprise customers. The award was announced today at the AWS Partner Summit Tokyo , currently taking place virtually from March 25 - April 10, 2020.

dotData announced in February 2020 that it had achieved AWS ML Competency status, only eight months after joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). The certification recognizes dotData as an APN Partner that accelerates the full-cycle ML and data science process and provides validation that dotData has deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and ML on AWS and can deliver their organization's solutions seamlessly on AWS.

dotData provides solutions designed to improve the productivity of data science projects, which traditionally require extensive manual efforts from valuable and scarce enterprise resources. The platform automates the full life-cycle of the data science process, from business raw data through feature engineering to implementation of ML in production utilizing its proprietary AI technologies.

dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination, and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects.

"We are honored and proud to receive this award which recognizes our commitment to making AI and ML accessible to as many people in the enterprise as possible and our success in helping our enterprise customers meet their business goals," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData. "As an APN ML Competency partner we have been able to deliver an outstanding product that dramatically accelerates the AI and ML initiatives of AWS users and maximizes their business impacts. We look forward to contributing to our customers' success by collaborating with AWS."

AWS ML Competency Partners provide solutions that help organizations solve their data challenges and enable ML and data science workflows. The program is designed to highlight APN Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency in specialized solution areas and helps customers find the most qualified organizations with deep expertise and proven customer success.

dotData democratizes data science by enabling existing resources to perform data science tasks, making enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData automates up to 100 percent of the data science workflow, enabling users to connect directly to their enterprise data sources to discover and evaluate millions of features from complex table structures and huge data sets with minimal user input. dotData is also designed to operationalize data science by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflow. This can further automate the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, the data science task becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

For more information or a demo of dotData's AI-powered full-cycle data science automation platform, please visit dotData.com.

About dotData

dotData is one of the first companies focused on full-cycle data science automation. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI projects and deliver higher business value. dotData's automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing, augmenting and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw business data through data and feature engineering to ML in production. With solutions designed to cater to the needs of both data scientists as well as citizen data scientists, dotData provides value across the entire organization.

dotData's unique AI-powered feature engineering delivers actionable business insights from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data. dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards and was named an "emerging vendor to watch" by CRN in the big data space. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

