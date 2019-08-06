dotData Releases Updates to its dotData Enterprise and dotDataPy Data Science Acceleration Platforms, Enhancing Capabilities, Transparency and Security

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData, the first and only company focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise today announced the availability of Version 1.6 of dotData Data Enterprise and Version 1.2 of dotDataPy. The new updates add significant enhancements to both versions of its data science automation platform, to provide users with deeper insights, increased flexibility, and greater security to meet their specific business goals.

dotData provides solutions that dramatically improve the productivity of data science projects, which traditionally require extensive manual effort from valuable and skilled resources, by automating the data science process utilizing its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. dotData was recently named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning (AutoML) Solutions, Q2 2019.

"One of the most exciting enhancements in the update is the ability to automatically generate features from text data in combination with other types of data sources. This new feature unlocks the tremendous value of in-house business text data owned by many enterprises," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., founder, and CEO of dotData. "Another notable enhancement is support of Deep Learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch in our AutoML with enhanced transparency for highly non-linear ML models."

Key updates of the dotData Enterprise Version 1.6 and dotDataPy Version 1.2 include:

AI-powered Feature Engineering for Text Data

dotData now supports automated feature engineering for text data and unlocks valuable - but difficult to analyze - text information such as call center customer feedback, sales reports, meeting minutes, etc. This feature is truly unique to dotData in that users can now analyze text data in combination with other types of information to automatically produce more profound, more valuable insights from data such as text transaction data, geo-locational text data, and temporal text data as well as traditional "static" text data, delivering new levels of value to enterprises.

Deep Learning in AutoML

dotData now supports state-of-the-art deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch as part of its AutoML capability. Now, data scientists, as well as "citizen" data scientists, can quickly test out advanced neural network methods. Additionally, to enhance model transparency for the advanced but "black-box" models, advanced feature validation methods such as permutation importance are now supported and available both on dotData GUI and dotDataPy.

More Flexible and Secure Hadoop Deployment

dotData Enterprise Version 1.6 now supports more flexible deployment on an existing Hadoop cluster, enabling users to leverage their existing IT infrastructure to introduce dotData. Additionally, in addition to Kerberos (supported in dotData Enterprise 1.4), dotData 1.6 supports more advanced Hadoop security options to protect enterprise data.

More Enhancements for Greater Transparency

There are more enhancements available in the new versions. For example, "progress visualization" provides greater transparency of task status which is particularly useful in multiuser environments. Additionally, the Model Insights dashboard provides comparisons of many machine learning models in terms of various model metrics, enabling users to analyze model behavior deeply.

About dotData

dotData is the first and only company focused on full-cycle data science automation. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI projects and deliver higher business value. dotData's automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing, augmenting and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw business data through data and feature engineering to machine learning in production. With solutions designed to cater to the needs of both data scientists as well as citizen data scientists, dotData provides unmatched value across the entire organization.

dotData's unique AI-powered feature engineering delivers actionable business insights from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data. dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards and was named an "emerging vendor to watch" by CRN in the big data space. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

