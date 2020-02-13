doTERRA Contributes Financial and Product Support to Areas Impacted by Coronavirus in China

SHANGHAI and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb.13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA today announced ￥2,100,000 ($300,000) in financial and product donations to areas in China most impacted by the deadly coronavirus. In coordination with Chinese officials, doTERRA was honored to provide the assistance that local leaders believed would be most beneficial and timely. doTERRA made a cash donation to the Shanghai Charity Foundation through the Hubei Charity Foundation to purchase protective gear for front-line medical staff. doTERRA also sent product donations to Shanghai Zhabei Central Hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center, and protective eye gear to the Shanghai Ruijin Hospital.

"We join Chinese and global leaders and organizations in extending a helping hand to the communities threatened by the coronavirus in China," said Greg Cook, founding executive of doTERRA, who, with his family, recently lived in Shanghai for three years. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this outbreak, especially the victims and the front-line healthcare workers who are serving them. doTERRA is fully invested in China, and the health, wellness and safety of our employees, customers and their families are our top priority."

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

