doTERRA Launches Match x3 Campaign to Support Healthcare Workers and First Responders

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA today announced a matching campaign in support of healthcare workers, first responders, and organizations on the front lines of COVID-19. Starting April 8th, doTERRA is donating all sales proceeds from Rose Lotion and Shea Butter collection purchases (up to $250,000), and multiplying the proceeds times three, up to $750,000. The donation will then go towards support kits consisting of surgical masks, gloves, sanitizer and other support items for nurses, doctors and first responders. Over 15,000 kits will be sent to frontline workers' in the United States and Canada.

"We are amazed by the people from all walks of life coming together at this difficult time to help one another and give so selflessly," said Mark Wolfert, doTERRA founding executive. "The Match x3 campaign is just one of the ways doTERRA is engaging in good. We are participating in a homemade mask making initiative with Days for Girls International, and we recently launched the #EngageInGood movement to help the world share creative ways of being kind from a distance. doTERRA is honored to recognize and support those who are working on the front lines. We are grateful for their service."

The frontline support kits will be assembled by doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation volunteers and distributed upon need and request. To learn more about this initiative and how to request completed kits, visit doterrahealinghands.org. One hundred percent of all doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation donations go directly to aid. This is possible because doTERRA International donates all administrative costs and overhead to the foundation.

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

