doTERRA Match x3 Campaign Reaches Goal In Record Time

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two weeks after announcing a matching campaign in support of healthcare workers, first responders, and organizations on the front lines of COVID-19, doTERRA reached $250,000 in proceeds from Rose Lotion and Shea Butter collection purchases. The company is now multiplying the proceeds times three for a donation totaling $750,000.

doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation Engage in Good Campaign

"We are humbled by the response of the doTERRA community to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark Wolfert, doTERRA founding executive. "Together, we are finding ways to support the individuals who are working tirelessly to keep us and our loved ones safe. We are grateful for their service."

The $750,000 donation is going towards support organizations and first responder kits consisting of surgical masks, gloves, sanitizer and other items for nurses, doctors, and first responders in the United States and Canada. The kits will be assembled by doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation volunteers and distributed upon need and request. To learn more about this initiative and how to request completed kits, visit https://doterrahealinghands.org/donate/front-line-support-kits.

One hundred percent of all doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation donations go directly to aid. This is possible because doTERRA International donates all administrative costs and overhead to the foundation.

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

