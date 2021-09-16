doTERRA Partners with American Cancer Society to Support Events Across the Nation

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA today announced the support of several events across the country that will benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and their work in funding cancer research. doTERRA will be a participating sponsor of nine ACS community events in September, October and November, including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Denver, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Phoenix. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer features local celebrations and walks that raise funds for breast cancer research and programs.

The other five events doTERRA is sponsoring include Cattle Baron's Ball in Denver and Dallas; CEOs Against Cancer Champions of Hope Gala in Denver; and The Big Gig in Salt Lake City, which benefits the Hope Lodge.

"The fight against cancer is something that affects every American, and we know that we are stronger when we fight together," said Ross Johnson, Senior Corporate Relations Manager. "We are proud to partner with doTERRA, a company that has a mission of empowering people and uplifting communities around the world. We appreciate its support of so many causes benefiting our national and community-based initiatives focused on eliminating cancer."

"What we value through these engagements and our partnership with American Cancer Society is the fact that these are community-based events with local, passionate volunteers and contributors working to support friends and neighbors suffering from this terrible disease," said Kirk Jowers, president of doTERRA North America. "Whether through monetary or in-kind product donations, we hope our support helps to lift and strengthen those who continue to fight for survival and research. Our contribution represents the love and support of thousands of doTERRA employees and millions of doTERRA customers around the world."

The ACS has chapters in every state that provide resources to help people learn about prevention, and the most affordable and effective care. They also provide funding and resources for patients who can't afford care, or who may need emotional support, as well as opportunities to serve, from volunteering at their Hope Lodges to driving cancer patients to treatment who don't have a way to get there.

In addition to supporting community and national ACS programs, doTERRA has provided funding to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for the creation of the Center for Comprehensive Care and Women's Cancers in Salt Lake City, and for the completion of the doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology within St. Elizabeth's new Cancer Center near Cincinnati, Ohio.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doTERRA.com.

