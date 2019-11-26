doTERRA Shares Vision For More Sustainable Sourcing Of Frankincense And Myrrh At 6th World Congress on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (WOCMAP VI)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA joined hundreds of international representatives in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus November 13-17 as a sponsor of the 6th World Congress on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (WOCMAP VI). Tim Valentiner, doTERRA's Vice President of Global Strategic Sourcing, represented one of the few private sector companies to present in the special session of WOCMAP VI dedicated to the history, geography, botany, bio-chemistry and economics of Frankincense and Myrrh.

Myrrh gum is an oleoresin which is a blend of resin and essential oil it is used for medicinal and religious uses.

Valentiner's presentation reviewed the successes, lessons learned, and recommendations for improvement from the company's sourcing experience during the past six years in Somaliland, Ethiopia and Oman. He also discussed doTERRA's ethical and sustainable sourcing program known as Co-Impact Sourcing™, which creates shared value for all stakeholders in the supply chain and intentionally implements environmental stewardship and/or poverty solutions.

"Events such as the World Congress are critical to help elevate the discussion about these culturally and economically significant aromatic and medicinal plants, and to better understand and educate the global community regarding sustainable and ethical sourcing practices," said Valentiner. "Like many tree species around the globe, Frankincense populations in some regions are declining due to a number of complex social issues, habitat degradation and overexploitation. We take these trends seriously, so we are investing in research, supporting and developing nurseries and propagation projects, and taking steps to ensure sustainable harvesting practices are used at the source in Somaliland, Ethiopia and Oman. It's critical to these communities and doTERRA that Frankincense forests remain healthy for generations to come."

Valentiner added, "doTERRA is seeing first-hand positive results happening throughout the supply chains, which are extremely complicated trade routes located in some of the most challenging parts of the world. We valued the opportunity to share with Congress lessons learned and to collaborate with researchers, scientists, companies, and other industry representatives. A multi-sector approach is absolutely necessary to keep things moving forward."

The complex and difficult nature of sourcing Frankincense and Myrrh demands that organizations, researchers and companies put their collective weight behind the cause of protecting the species and the livelihoods they support. To this end, many of the special session's participants expressed interest in forming a frankincense alliance to protect Boswellia species around the globe. This group will be the basis for information/data sharing, collaboration, representation for providing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) with necessary information, and when possible, organizing further working groups gatherings/discussions.

"doTERRA is excited to be a leading voice within this group and to work with the other members who are equally as passionate about these issues," said Valentiner. "This is a huge and challenging undertaking that is going to take years to tackle, but we're confident Boswellia populations can be restored."

doTERRA is committed to supporting research and sustainability initiatives and enhancing the lives of local farmers, harvesters and distillers, while increasing their knowledge of tree health and longevity. In the case of Frankincense, doTERRA sources from multiple locations, including Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Oman to provide a unique therapeutic-grade chemical profile blend of Boswellia oils, and to help diversify supply pressure on any one type of Frankincense species. The company is actively working to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of these precious trees.

"The demand for Frankincense and Myrrh continues to grow, so having a special Congress session dedicated to these plants is tremendous for the essential oil and aromatic plants community," said Corey Lindley, doTERRA President, Founding Executive, and Chief Financial Officer. "doTERRA understands the need for sustainable supply chains and responsible sourcing of Frankincense and Myrrh and continues to be a leader in driving solutions to help these botanicals thrive. WOCMAP gave us a great opportunity to share our knowledge and extend our ongoing support to the global community of harvesters, scientists and organizations that are working to build a sustainable supply of these ancient and important plants."

WOCMAP takes place every five years on a different continent to promote international understanding and cooperation between national and international organizations on the role of medicinal and aromatic plants in science, medicine and industry, and to improve the exchange of information. The Congress features discussions from world-class experts on a variety of topics such as botanical biodiversity, cultivation, adulteration, flavors and extracts, sustainability, essential oils, natural volatiles, among others. Following every congress, a resolution is issued that outlines the current situation and future projections of related industries.

To learn more about doTERRA's sourcing initiatives, visit Source to You.

