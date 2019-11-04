dotin Inc.'s AI Software Leveraged for Hiring Needs by TVS Credit Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotin Inc., a Business-to-Business, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that improves the recruitment and retention of new and existing talent based on candidates' potential cultural fit within a company, has signed a multi-year contract with TVS Credit Services Ltd. TVS Credit, a loan service empowering Indians from all socioeconomic backgrounds to make informed financial decisions, is part of the Indian Conglomerate TVS Group. With a presence across multiple states, front-line sales play a critical part in impacting TVS' top-line growth. The company recognizes than an alignment between candidates' cultural fit and workplace skills plays a huge part in hiring the best talent. That's where dotin Inc.'s cognitive insight Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, PerFit-HR comes in.

dotin Inc.

dotin Inc.'s cognitive insight AI platform helps companies protect the investment they make in the on-boarding and retention of talent. Ganesh Iyer, dotin's CEO and founder expands: "We're helping our clients avoid the consequences of misaligned talent per role. Our Perfit-HR Cognitive Insights AI platform offers a deeper understanding of candidates so a company can confidently hire talent who not only align with a company's culture but also help their organization build a diverse workforce in an unbiased fashion. During the hiring process, aligning the core motivations of every candidate with the right opportunities not only serve the talent but also helps the enterprise in hiring culturally aligned candidates who end up being productive and stay with the company for a long time. We're creating a win-win situation, both for candidates and the enterprise."

TVS Credit's decision comes after a successful year-long pilot with dotin Inc. "After just a year of testing with internal employees and external hires, the value of assessing cultural alignment via the dotin platform was clear. We've seen growth to both TVS' top and bottom lines," Ganesh explains. From TVS' perspective, the decision to broaden those efforts with the deployment of the dotin platform for hiring front-line sales associates was an easy one to make. Jayashubha K, Chief People Officer for TVS Credit shares, "We were looking at using a tool that would help us hire top performers, utilizing a reliable and unbiased method. The dotin platform did just that. It's flexible, accurate and uses scientifically proven techniques that helped build confidence in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) system. Beyond the tool itself, working with the dotin team has been a bonus. They have proven to be empathetic partners, always willing to turn feedback into met expectations. We're excited about the next step of our venture!"

About TVS Credit Services Ltd

From the largest cities to the smallest villages, India is filled with ambition and enterprise. As Indians from all walks of life set out to write their growth story, our timely and affordable credit empowers them to bring their dreams alive. As part of the multi-billion-dollar TVS Group, TVS Credit empowers Indians from various socioeconomic backgrounds with financial products that serve their needs. They have won several awards, including the Flame Award for Excellence in Rural Marketing, The Best BFSI Company Award at the ET Now Makers of Developed India Awards 2018, and also listed among Top 40 in India's leading BFSI companies 2019 by Dun&Bradstreet. More Information: https://www.tvscredit.com.

About dotin Inc.

dotin's cognitive insight Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, PerFit-HR, helps business clients source, screen and engage the right employee/talent for their workplace, without asking a single question. This Silicon Valley startup's AI platform is able to capture the digital personality of potential candidates. Clients have noted up to a 60 percent increase in hiring efficiency using dotin's platform or double-digit improvements in talent productivity and retention. More Information: https://dotin.us.

dotin Inc.

B2B AI Platform for sourcing, screening, and engaging Culturally Aligned Talent in real-time.

PerFit-HR (dotin Inc.) cognitive insight Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform

B2B AI Platform for sourcing, screening, and engaging Culturally Aligned Talent in real-time.

TVS Credit Services Ltd.

