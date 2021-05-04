Dotloop® and Notarize Partner to Offer a Fully Digital Notary Experience

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotloop ® and Notarize have announced a new partnership to enable remote online notarization for real estate agents and their clients. The partnership opens the door to a simple, streamlined real estate transaction, with clients now able to easily get their documents notarized quickly, 24/7, from anywhere.

The integration between dotloop and Notarize helps to further digitize the real estate transaction, empowering agents with tools they need to provide a superior client experience. By clicking a button within dotloop's transaction management system, an agent can initiate a request for a remote online notarization meeting within the Notarize platform, which includes remote identity proofing and an audio-video session with a commissioned notary. From commercial lease agreements to parental guarantor forms and survey affidavits and more, it's only a click for an agent on dotloop to request a notarization. There is no need to exit or interrupt workflows to add notarization capabilities to contract processes. Dotloop clients will have instant access to a best-in-class, compliant MISMO RON standard certified, industry-leading remote online notarization experience. Once the transaction is completed, the notarized document is automatically updated in dotloop.

"The Notarize partnership offers the ultimate convenience for real estate clients, especially when in-person meetings aren't always possible or necessary," said Joe Kazzoun, GM and VP, dotloop. "With the click of a button, clients can quickly and easily get their documents safely and securely notarized, all from the comfort of their own home."

The Notarize platform uses secure technologies including dynamic knowledge-based authentication and credential analysis to allow clients to legally sign and notarize documents by video 24/7 via a computer, tablet or smartphone and complete deals how, when and where they want.

"Consumers and real estate agents are clamoring for fully-digital solutions, and in this current market, a solution that combines speed, ease-of-use and security is a powerful tool," said Pat Kinsel, CEO and Co-founder of Notarize. "We're thrilled to partner with dotloop and integrate into their best-in-class platform, giving modern agents the tools they need to better serve their clients."

The Notarize integration is accessible directly within the dotloop platform and offers agents and their clients significant time savings to notarize powers of attorney, lease agreements, survey affidavits, parental guarantors and other essential real estate documents in need of a notary stamp. Visit dotloop.com/integrations/notarize/ to learn more.

About Dotloop

Currently supporting more than 9,000 brokerages and teams across the U.S. and Canada, dotloop touches more than 50% of all U.S. transactions and has earned a near-perfect 98% Retention Rate, making it the No. 1 choice for half a million real estate professionals nationwide.

A leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform, dotloop reduces complexity by replacing separate form creation, e-sign and transaction management systems with a single end-to-end solution. With robust compliance and a powerful mobile-first app, dotloop drives growth by helping real estate professionals streamline their businesses with workflow automation and real-time visibility into transactions. Each year, millions of agents, brokers, and clients trust dotloop to get deals done.

Dotloop is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). To learn more about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com.

Dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to enable thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support and bring trust to life's most important moments. For more information, visit notarize.com .

