"Double 11 Shopping Festival" E-commerce Platforms Sales Report by Syntun: Total Sales of 332.8 billion yuan on the 11th of November

The year 2020 is special due to COVID-19, the persistent enthusiasm for consumption has dissipated the gloom and recession brought on by COVID-19 in China. Various sales measures have been launched by platform merchants. Not only has the front line of promotion been lengthened, but also many new promotion methods have been added. Furthermore, new retail and livestreaming have become the biggest highlights of "Double 11" this year.

Syntun shows that the total sales of main e-commerce platforms during the whole day of "Double 11" in 2020 reached 332.8 billion Yuan, and a total of 1.325 billion express parcels were generated.

Syntun revealed that Tmall ranks first with 59% of sales. At the same time, JD.com ranked second with 26% of "Double 11" Online Shopping Festival this year. Pinduoduo followed with 6% of sales share, ranking third.

For more information about the performance of each import platform, top 10 industries by sales, top 20 manufacturers of popular categories by sales and top 10 cities by sales etc. please review the attached PDF.

SOURCE Syntun Ltd.

Related Links

www.syntun.com

