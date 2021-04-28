Double A Labs Supercharges Growth with Addition of Seasoned Executives to C-Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of a successful rollout of their metaverse for business platform, Double A Labs, the company bringing the power of immersive worlds to enterprise, announced today the addition of two industry executives to their growing management team.

Double A launched the first iteration of its proprietary Phygital World™ platform in 2019, and is experiencing growing demand from a range of Fortune 500 companies. To meet these demands, the company has been scaling its development, production and marketing teams. These newest additions round out a powerful leadership group that is focused on taking Double A Labs to the next level:

ASENA ATALIK, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER: Asena Atalik now serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Double A Labs and brings a strong background that spans 20 years of experience in executive and leadership roles across operations, strategy, finance, corporate development and investment management. Asena's prior experience spans across the hedge fund industry, as well as Electronic Arts and Mattel. He has led and supported strategic, transformative initiatives that have resulted in profitable revenue growth, an experience set crucial to helping supercharge Double A Labs' growth.

RUSSELL ARONS, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER: Russell Arons now oversees marketing, business development and sales for Double A Labs. Russell has had an illustrious career background in digital transformation, spending 20+ years as a marketing and business leader for companies like Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, Machinima, Electronic Arts, Mattel, and InfoSpace. In each of her roles, Russell has successfully helped identify and capture new areas of opportunity.

"I have always dreamed of building Double A Labs to the point where I could attract the best in the business, and we are now there," Double A Labs Founder and CEO Amber Allen said. "I had the privilege of working with Russell during my early career and witnessed her lead an amazing marketing team at Warner Brothers. Asena brings a wealth of experience in leading teams from his time at Electronic Arts. These executives have contributed to the value of multi-billion dollar companies, and I am honored that they see the massive opportunity we have here at Double A Labs."

ABOUT DOUBLE A LABS

Double A Labs, a woman-owned company out of Austin, Texas, helps brands respond to the human need to be informed, inspired and connected. We create remarkable virtual experiences on our proprietary Phygital World™ platform for your consumers to watch, create, play and shop, bringing your brand content into dynamic worlds where engagement is just the beginning.

Always at the forefront of experiential technologies, our award-winning work over the years has included custom-built apps, augmented reality and mixed reality to spatial computing, photogrammetry to holograms and projection mapping.

https://doublealabs.com

Media Contact: Kathryn Wiatrek

Double A Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Double A Labs