Double Black Imaging Brings LG's Cutting-Edge Display Systems to Radiology Imaging Markets

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Black Imaging (DBI) today announced the immediate availability of two radiology-focused medical-grade displays from LG Electronics bundled with DBI's comprehensive calibration software package.

The 27-inch 8MP Clinical Review monitor (LG model 27HJ713C-B) and 32-inch 8MP Diagnostic monitor (LG model 32HL512D-B) are FDA-approved and provide a unique radiology display workflow solution when paired with Double Black Imaging's knowledge, service and comprehensive calibration software solution, according to Joe Lloyd, Double Black Imaging CEO.

LGE Model 32HL512D-B with DBI Calibration Software Suite, Enterprise Manager and Productivity Tools

"DBI strives every day to create and provide cutting-edge solutions for medical practitioners," He said. "When bundled with these LG displays, our software package delivers superior software/ hardware solutions that enable the growth of teleradiology and provide healthcare professionals with ultra-clear, accurate images"

Each display features an ultrathin, almost bezel-less design, flicker safe technology to reduce eye strain and brightness stabilization to ensure image consistency over time. Both of the 16:9 aspect ratio displays can be used in either landscape or portrait orientation with the included adjustable base and can display Picture-By-Picture mode (showing two 4-megapixel screens) or single screen mode compatible with PACS software applications.

"Our alliance with DBI reflects LG's commitment to developing display technologies that benefit various healthcare sectors. The new bundled solutions from DBI deliver simple, clear images for critical radiology care," said Stephen K. Hu, LG Business Solutions USA's head of medical monitors. "These solutions help doctors provide a better response to the growing need for remote teleradiology services."

The displays are bundled with Double Black Imaging's CFS Calibration software suite and AFS Calibration sensor for automatic DICOM calibration, conformance testing, report generation, and non-conformance alerts via the web. The CFS Productivity toolkit consists of several utilities designed to improve User workflow, enhance visual clarity, and reduce distraction, ultimately diminishing visual strain.

For more information on the LG displays with DBI calibration software, visit: https://doubleblackimaging.com/product/32-color-8mp/

