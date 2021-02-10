Double Black Imaging Expands PACS and Breast Imaging Display Solutions with 12MP Display

The 31" Gemini 12MP streamlines the typical Mammography, Tomosynthesis, or PACS viewing station from (2) 5 Mega-pixel displays into (1) sleek 31" display for seamless viewing. The Gemini 12MP is FDA-cleared and provides a unique multi-modality display solution when paired with Double Black Imaging's knowledge, service, and comprehensive calibration software solution, according to Tara Neill, Director of Sales and Marketing at Double Black Imaging.

Imaging professionals and top healthcare enterprises put their trust in Double Black Imaging every day to deliver the highest performance display solutions with the versatility to meet the rigorous demands of today's imaging landscape. From high-volume reading rooms to home reading stations, the Gemini 12MP meets the challenge of adapting to a variety of reading environments and modalities.

Each display features multi-resolution modes, including 6MP and 12MP options for modality optimization. The Gemini 12MP is ergonomically designed to reduce strain and fatigue from long hours spent at the workstation. Inclusive ambient task lighting illuminates the background or workspace.

The displays are bundled with Double Black Imaging's CFS Client and fleet Web Manager Calibration software suite for automatic DICOM calibration, conformance testing, report generation, and non-conformance alerts via the web.

For more information on the Gemini 12MP with DBI calibration software, click here.

https://doubleblackimaging.com/product/gemini-series-12mp-large-format-display/

About Double Black Imaging

Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier and calibration software developer that creates 100% of their software and performs 100% display system integration in the USA. Their team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; Double Black Imaging is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. Double Black Imaging is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient to reduce healthcare costs is what DBI stands for. www.doubleblackimaging.com

