DOUBLE WIN FOR ASCIRA LEADERS IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in London on 15 October

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascira top leaders bag Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

ASCIRA Founder and CEO Dr John Sachtouras won the coveted Gold Stevie for Chairman of the year.

"Every dream can become a reality if you are willing to take action every day. This award is a testimony to the treasure of knowledge, experience, great benefits, and prosperity that all ASCIRA offers to Beyond a Billion people all over the world. Decades of combined experience in traditional corporate businesses and network marketing is unfolding now to create a masterpiece company ASCIRA - the company for the people," said Dr Sachtouras.

To add to the jubilations, Belynda Lee, COO of ASCIRA won the Silver Stevie as Women of the Year 2022.

"We are not perfect; however, we must aim for excellence in whatever we do. Whether we are homemakers, teachers, artists, or executives, we must put all our energy and dedication into producing an excellent piece of work, so we stand out from the rest who settles for mediocrity. I thrive on showing women how to reach their highest potential, a standard that should be normal for all women.

I am honoured to be recognized as 2022 Woman of the Year by Stevie International Business Awards. Thank You, Stevie! I promise to continue my empowerment work, changing one life at a time," said Ms. Lee.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Launched in Dubai in MARCH 2020, ASCIRA aims to become a global leader in the field of education, direct sales and in network marketing industry.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

