DoubleDutch Partners with Glisser to Expand Audience Engagement Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleDutch , the leading Live Engagement Marketing platform, today announced the partnership with Glisser , an award-winning presentation software, integrated audience response system, and event analytics platform. Glisser integrates with the DoubleDutch Event App Platform to bring an audience participation solution that shares slides from presentations to personal devices instantly, then uses audience interaction to improve the attendee experience and provide powerful event analytics for clients.

"The Glisser Team is excited to take our partnership with DoubleDutch to the next level," said Meaghan Carey, Managing Director for the US at Glisser. "Early on, we discovered a strong synergy between our teams, driven by client-centered collaborations and a spirit of innovation. Together, DoubleDutch and Glisser will provide the premier audience engagement solution for their clients' events."

Glisser's audience engagement technology embeds seamlessly into the DoubleDutch Event App Platform by utilizing a single sign-on (SSO) for attendees and provides a new level of session-specific interaction. Via the Glisser solution, attendees now have real-time access to speaker content, personalized note-taking, additional session-level polling, feedback tools, moderated Q&A, and a Twitter feed. Each session can be customized with advanced security features such as password protection and user-level slide watermarking.

"We are thrilled to expand our growing ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners who focus on all aspects of the event organizer and attendee experience," said Denise Jacobs, Director of Alliances at DoubleDutch. "The DoubleDutch Platform's extensibility into session content and additional audience engagement features with Glisser provides customers with more options when evaluating event technology."

The integrated solution is currently available to customers leveraging the DoubleDutch Event App or the Glisser Audience Engagement Platform.

About DoubleDutch

DoubleDutch's mission is to unlock the business value of human connections by bringing the power of digital to live experiences. The DoubleDutch Live Engagement Platform powers events, conferences, and trade shows for more than 700 customers including Akamai, LinkedIn, ASAE, SAP, and more. The company has been named one of Deloitte's 500 fastest growing companies in North America, one of AlwaysOn OnMedia's 100 Top Private Companies, and one of Forbes' 10 Hot Companies to Work for in San Francisco. DoubleDutch is based in San Francisco with additional U.S. offices in Phoenix and Portland and a global presence in Amsterdam.

About Glisser

Founded in 2014, Glisser provides ISO27001 certified audience engagement and event analytics software. Its solution offers presentation slide sharing to delegates' devices in real-time, then uses audience interaction – audience Q&A , live polling , Twitter feeds , digital note-taking – to improve the attendee experience and provide useful event data.

Glisser's Event Engagement Index provides event organizers with a single definitive metric to analyse engagement levels simplifying the measure of an event's ROI.

Enterprise-grade security has been at the heart of Glisser's event analytics software since 2014. Glisser received it's ISO 27001 certification in 2018 and captures GDPR consent. This commitment is reflected by Glisser support corporate, education and government clients around the world.

