DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach to Hold Webcast on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and founder of DoubleLine Capital LP, will hold a webcast Tuesday March 31 on the market and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcast is titled, "Tale of Two Sinks".

To register for the webcast, please go to this landing page:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1296855&tp_key=6eb12e188d

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at [email protected]. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine

Related Links

www.doubleline.com

