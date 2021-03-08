DoubleLine Holds New Round Table Prime: Managing Equity Risk

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Equity Risk, the latest edition of DoubleLine Capital's Round Table Prime series, brings together moderator Jeffrey Sherman and three thought leaders on equity markets: Professor Robert Shiller, Meb Faber and Emidio Checcone. This episode of Round Table Prime was videorecorded Feb. 25, 2021.

The video can be viewed here on DoubleLine's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lch-3mPeujg

To crib from Bob Dylan, are the times a-changin' in global stock markets?

Since the Federal Reserve's embrace of quantitative easing a decade ago, then direct fiscal stimulus as well as expanded monetary interventionism in 2020, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have significantly outperformed stock markets outside the U.S. Are parts of the ex-U.S. stock markets ready to assume leadership?

U.S. growth stocks have outperformed U.S. value stocks for more than a decade. Until recently. Has the value spread stretched too far?

Some observers detect signs of a revival of inflation after a decades-long era of stagnant consumer prices. Is a transition at hand from the era if disinflation/deflation? What does this mean for companies and industries sensitive to input costs?

The Round Table Prime panelists examine the outlook for equity risk and returns, for the U.S. and ex-U.S. stock markets, and whether the time has come to consider allocations away from investment themes that have dominated the equities markets over secular time frames.

Jeffrey Sherman is Deputy Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital and a Portfolio Manager of a number of the firm's investment strategies. In addition, he hosts "The Sherman Show," a podcast on investment, market and macroeconomic themes.

Dr. Robert Shiller is an author and Sterling Professor of Economics, Professor of Finance and Fellow at the International Center for Finance at Yale University. With Richard Thaler, Dr. Shiller directs the Behavioral Finance Workshop at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He is author of the best-selling book "Irrational Exuberance" and of the newly published "Narrative Economics."

Meb Faber is co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Mr. Faber manages Cambria's exchange-traded funds and separate accounts. He has authored numerous white papers and five books. He hosts the podcast "The Meb Faber Show" and blogs at MebFaber.com.

Emidio Checcone is Portfolio Manager of DoubleLine's Equity Value Strategy. Before joining DoubleLine in 2014, Mr. Checcone for six years was a Principal and Managing Director at Huber Capital. Prior to that, he worked for six years at PrimeCap Management Co. He and co-Portfolio Manager Brian Ear are authors of a new research paper that makes the case that large-cap U.S. value stocks represent a historically compelling investment opportunity relative to large-cap U.S. growth stocks.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at [email protected]. As of December 31, 2020, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities, including DoubleLine Alternatives LP ("DoubleLine"), managed $137 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

