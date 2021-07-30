DoubleLine Paper: "Evaluating the Commercial Real Estate Market: Observations and Opportunities"

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, Morris Chen, lead Portfolio Manager of DoubleLine's Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities/Commercial Real Estate team, and Portfolio Manager Mark Cho examine varying states of recovery and disruption in the different sectors of the U.S. commercial real estate market and assess the opportunities in the related debt markets.

Posted July 30, 2021, on DoubleLine.com, the paper is titled "Evaluating the Commercial Real Estate Market: Observations and Opportunities"; it can be found at this link:

https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Evaluating-the-CRE-Debt-Market_July-2021.pdf

