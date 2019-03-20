DoubleLine Publishes a New Paper on Active Asset Allocation

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new paper posted on DoubleLine.com, Ryan Kimmel reviews the history of the differentiated performance of stocks, Treasuries, corporate credit and commodities in different stages of the business cycle and inflation environments and then explains how DoubleLine Capital uses this perspective to allocate portfolios under its Multi-Asset Growth investment strategy.

To read the paper, please visit this landing page: https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/Surfing-with-the-Tides-Strategic-Asset-Allocation.pdf

About DoubleLine Capital

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine Capital and its related companies ("DoubleLine") managed approximately $121 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual fund, closed-end fund, exchange-traded fund, hedge fund, variable annuity, UCITS, collective investment trust and separate account, as of the December 31 end of the fourth quarter of 2018. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can e-mail DoubleLine at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

