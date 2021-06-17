DoubleLine Publishes Paper: "Are Central Banks Whistling Past the Crypto Graveyard?"

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, Bill Campbell, Portfolio Manager for the DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy, argues the explosion in cryptocurrency "money supply" could ultimately debase crypto coinage itself as well as sovereign fiat currencies, threatening consumer, credit and securities markets. Central banks and other financial authorities have recently begun to address these risks, but Mr. Campbell argues they might fail to take effective action in time to save their control over the money supply.

Posted June 15, 2021, on DoubleLine.com, the paper is titled "Are Central Banks Whistling Past the Crypto Graveyard?"; it can be found at this link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Campbell-on-Crypto-Graveyard_June-2021.pdf

Mr. Campbell joined DoubleLine in 2013. He is a Portfolio Manager for the DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy and is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. He covers developed markets, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) and China. Prior to DoubleLine, Mr. Campbell worked for Peridiem Global Investors as a Global Fixed Income Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to Peridiem, he spent over five years with Nuveen Investment Management Co., first as a Quantitative Analyst in its Risk Management and Portfolio Construction Group, then as a Vice President in its Taxable Fixed Income Group. Mr. Campbell also worked at John Hancock Financial as an Investment Analyst. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and International Business, and a B.A. in English from Pennsylvania State University. Mr. Campbell holds an M.A. in Mathematics with a focus on Mathematical Finance from Boston University.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at [email protected]. As of the March 31 close of the first quarter of 2021, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities managed $135 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine

Related Links

www.doubleline.com

