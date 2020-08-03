DoubleLine Publishes Review and Outlook on the U.S. Housing Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Capital LP today posted on DoubleLine.com a new paper titled "Residential Market Update in the Year of the Pandemic and Economic Shock." Ken Shinoda, Portfolio Manager and Director of DoubleLine's Non-Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities team, and Mike Schloessmann, a member of the team, authored the paper.

The paper begins with a review of the fundamental and technical factors behind the general resilience of single-family housing in terms of sales activity and housing appreciation after an initial weakening in March-April amid the onset of the public health and economic crises unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then Messrs. Shinoda and Schloessmann explore future scenarios and trends for the overall housing market over near-, medium- and long-term time horizons as well as the pandemic's possible acceleration of the outmigration of homeowners and prospective homebuyers from the country's urban centers.

To obtain the paper, please go to this landing page:

https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/Residential-Market-Update_August-2020.pdf

