Doubling Down on Extraordinary, Capriotti's Brings Fans Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop's passion is to be extraordinary – and now Capriotti's is taking this passion to the next level by introducing American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms to its shops. Regarded by many as the highest quality beef made in America, American Wagyu was previously only a staple at high end steak houses. After introducing the world's first Impossible Cheesesteak sandwich earlier this year, the award-winning sandwich shop announced today it will feature' American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms in an all-new lineup of mouthwatering subs now available at shops across the nation.

American Wagyu is known for its highly-marbled, rich and tender flavor that practically melts in your mouth. Capriotti's is making this high-quality beef available in a variety of menu items:

American Wagyu Roast Beef: American Wagyu beef is center stage, so you can truly experience just how extraordinary high-quality beef tastes in this sub.

American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo: American Wagyu beef paired with provolone cheese, Russian dressing, cole slaw, and mayo – this combination tastes out of this world.

American Wagyu Cheese Steak: Capriotti's award-winning Cheese Steak is now available with American Wagyu beef. With melted white American cheese, fried onions, hot or sweet peppers, this sub is richer than Capriotti's original cheese steak and even more extraordinary.

Wagyu and Bleu Salad: Featuring American Wagyu roast beef, mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, sweet peppers, crispy cheddar onions, diced tomatoes, and gorgonzola vinaigrette, this salad is special beyond compare.

American Wagyu Catering Tray: Perfect for special occasions, this catering tray will certainly make a statement.

"At Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, our passion is to be extraordinary. For us that means bringing our fans the highest-quality ingredients for the best tasting subs. We are very excited to offer American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms making this exceptional beef accessible and affordable to the masses, not just at pricey fine-dining steakhouses," said CEO Ashley Morris. "Capriotti's is known for serving up award-winning subs made with premium ingredients, so it only made sense that we partnered with Snake River Farms, the leading producer of American Wagyu beef to create a new lineup of delectable handmade subs. We are thrilled to give our fans the opportunity to make American Wagyu their top choice for lunch or dinner."

On Saturday, June 13, Capriotti's will be offering fans with a CAPAddicts app an opportunity to try a new small American Wagyu Sub for $5. Customers who have downloaded the CAPAddicts App before June 12 can take advantage of this great opportunity to try one of these new recipes at Capriotti's locations across the nation.

Snake River Farms is the premier producer of American Wagyu steaks and roasts, whose beef is coveted by award-winning chefs and served in top-rated restaurants throughout the world and now, at Capriotti's. Snake River Farms beef features a buttery texture, complex flavors, subtle sweetness and a lingering finish, paired with Capriotti's fresh ingredients and gourmet recipes make for an unrivaled eating experience. The new sub lineup features beef that is:

Raised and produced in the USA

Fed 100% Vegetarian diet

No Growth hormones. No MSG. No Promotants.

No artificial ingredients

To ensure fans can rest easy knowing that their high-quality subs are served up safely, Capriotti's is offering contactless delivery and curbside pickup for all orders placed through order.capriottis.com, the CAPAddicts app and third-party delivery partners. All shops are practicing extraordinary safety protocols including tightly-sealed packaging for delivery orders, strict social distancing and health and wellness protocols for both guests and team members. With 100 locations across the nation, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the original Cheese Steak.

For more information about Capriotti's or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Fast Casual Magazine's "Movers and Shakers" for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Snake River Farms / Agri Beef Co.

Snake River Farms is a premium brand produced by Agri Beef Co., a family-owned business headquartered in Boise, ID for over fifty years. Their livestock are raised on ranches throughout the Northwest and their proprietary herd of American Wagyu cattle is highly regarded as one of the finest in the world. Snake River Farms is involved in every aspect of beef production with a focus on delivering the finest quality eating experience from ranch to table. Snake River Farms is featured on the menus of the finest restaurants and specialty retailers around the world and is also available to order on-line for home-delivery at www.snakeriverfarms.com. #snakeriverfarms, #thesrfexperience

