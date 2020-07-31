Doubling Down to Perk Up Your Week: Dunkin' Introduces Free Coffee Mondays and Brings Back Free Donut Fridays for DD Perks® Members

With Dunkin's new Free Coffee Mondays offer, the week begins in the best way possible – with a free medium cup of the brand's renowned hot or iced coffee for all DD Perks members, with the purchase of any Dunkin' food item.* Free Coffee Mondays begin on Monday, August 3 and will continue on August 10 and 17.

Dunkin's Free Donut Fridays offer was originally introduced in March and continued through May to bring guests a smile during a time when they needed it most. Following overwhelmingly positive guest feedback, Free Donut Fridays are back again beginning Friday, August 7 and will continue on August 14 and 21.** On each Free Donut Friday, DD Perks members will receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Guests can end the week on a sweet note with favorites like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

"To show our appreciation to our DD Perks members, we're offering them two extra moments of happiness during the week with our new Free Coffee Mondays offer and the return of our popular Free Donut Fridays," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Senior Vice President, Dunkin' U.S. Digital Marketing. "Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we've got their backs when they may need it most."

To take part in Free Coffee Mondays and Free Donut Fridays, DD Perks members can pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout or order ahead with the Dunkin' App. Coffee and donut lovers who are not currently DD Perks members can enroll on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Dunkin' gives its DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit, or a Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

*Food purchase greater than one MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat. Limit one free medium hot or iced coffee per member each Monday. Excludes Cold Brew and Cold Brew Nitro. Dairy alternative, flavor and espresso shot may be an additional charge.

**Excludes espresso shots. DD Perks members are eligible for one free donut with each drink purchased. Donut must be added to order when ordering in-store or in the mobile app.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 franchised restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

