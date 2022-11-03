Doug Campbell Promoted to President, Colling Media Ad Agency

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a Phoenix-based Advertising Agency has announced Doug Campbell, 41, has been named President effective immediately. Campbell joined the company after collaborating with the agency on various clients and campaigns for over a decade.

Campbell joined the company in 2019 as Director of Digital Services, overseeing the growth and development of Colling Media's teams responsible for delivering advertising, marketing, creative and technical services. In 2020, he was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing Client Services and marketing strategies for clients. Since then, Campbell has increased the size of Colling Media's portfolio and account management teams. In his new role as President, he oversees the company's overall strategy and growth.

"I'm excited by the growth of Colling Media, our team and our clients. This new role represents a great opportunity to help Colling Media continue our focus on Helping People Succeed Through Better Advertising Results. As the world of advertising and marketing continues to evolve, we will keep at our efforts to push the envelope, leverage new channels, build innovative strategies and pursue new product offerings," said Campbell.

Campbell's appointment will allow him to combine his experience with delivery and client services, overseeing the agency's entire operation, including HR and finance.

"Doug's efforts as our Chief Strategy Officer have helped the agency grow immensely over the past three years during what many would describe as some of the most challenging times. He and his team have helped our advertisers, clients and company pivot, learn and grow. I am so proud of what we've accomplished, and Doug continues to show he is ready to lead this company through his actions. I am thrilled to work with him in a new capacity where he will continue to lead the company in exciting new directions," said Brian Colling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit www.collingmedia.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/collingmedia ) and TikTok ( https://www.tiktok.com/@collingmedia ).

Media Contact:

Rebeca Moreno

602.456.4395

[email protected]

SOURCE Colling Media