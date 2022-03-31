SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Heer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for his excellence in the Pool & Spa Industry and in acknowledgment of his many years of dedication and outstanding work with Precision Pools & Spas, Inc.

Douglas Heer

A seasoned expert in swimming pool construction, remodeling, and maintenance, Mr. Heer has garnered 34 years of professional experience during his career. Since 1997, he has served as founder and president of Precision Pools & Spas. He and his team have developed a solid reputation among customers for high-quality service and craftsmanship in the Salt Lake City region and beyond.

Located at 426 W. Universal Cir, in Sandy, UT, Precision Pools & Spas offers full-service swimming pool construction, repair, remodeling, pool equipment, spas, hot tubs, and all supplies needed for proper maintenance and care. Mr. Heer prides himself on ensuring that each job entrusted to his company is done with exact specifications and the highest quality of work. He goes the extra mile to ensure his customers are delighted with the results.

In pursuit of his higher education, Mr. Heer obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Weber State University. "Having a mechanical engineering degree background, I was able to approach problems in pool structure, hydraulics, and water chemistry from a different angle than other companies in the market," Mr. Heer says. "We have been able to create solutions to problems that have existed that have been frustrating customers. Because of this, we have been able to grow the business substantially in our market," he adds.

Among his professional affiliations, Mr. Heer is a member of the Master Pools Guild and the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance. During his free time, he enjoys volunteering within his community and supporting his church.

Mr. Heer wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife, Julie Heer, and in loving memory of Leo Heer.

For more information, visit www.precisionpools.io.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who