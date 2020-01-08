Doug Tilson to Lead Tenant Representation for Asset Strategies Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASG is pleased to announce Doug Tilson as their Head of Tenant Representation. Mr. Tilson brings enormous experience in regional malls, off mall, flagship, and outlet venues in both re-structuring real estate portfolios and executing growth strategies. In his role as Executive Vice president of Real Estate for Express, Mr. Tilson set the strategic direction for store locations and real estate strategy across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. He also oversaw store design and construction, as well as real estate legal matters. His in-depth experience in retail strategy will be a huge asset in helping ASG clients maximize the value of their real estate portfolios.

Mr. Doug Tilson

Prior to his tenure at Express, Mr. Tilson was Senior Vice President of Leasing at Steiner & Associates, a commercial real estate developer that specializes in new town center concepts. From 1999 to 2005, he was Senior Vice President of Real Estate for Tween Brands and also held several senior real estate positions with Limited Brands.

A graduate of The Ohio State University and Capitol University Law School, Mr. Tilson is a member of the ICSC Board of Trustees and brings deep developer relationships and extensive market knowledge.

ASG is thrilled to welcome Mr. Tilson to our team.

About ASG (https://www.consultasg.com/)

ASG is the leading provider of outsourced real estate services for wholesalers and retailers. From emerging to established brands, they help clients optimize real estate investment by proactively analyzing location strategy with detailed analytics and expertise. From rebranding to relocating to providing products and services that matter to multi-cultural, multi-generational, environmentally aware consumer groups that impact location, marketing, store size, product mix, sustainability, and branding, they help clients adjust their trajectory and create attractive spaces designed for consumer-centric, experiential shopping.

ASG saves clients millions of dollars by handling tenant representation, lease administration, rent accounting, and auditing using their proprietary real estate technology software, ASGedge. Since 2002 ASG has helped more than 130 specialty retailers, including Warby Parker, Ann Inc., Tory Burch, Sephora, Express, DSW, ASICS, J.Jill, vineyard vines®, and Lucky Brand improve their real estate supply chain with business service solutions that include analytics, deal negotiation, store design and construction, lease administration, and technology.

