Doughnuts Market to record USD 5.02 Bn -- Technavio expects increasing number of stores and retail outlets to drive market growth

According to the report, the global doughnuts market size is expected to increase by USD 5.02 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.10% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive.

The growing number of stores and retail outlets will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors over the forecast period. In addition, market trends such as increasing demand for healthier doughnuts are expected to create new growth opportunities for vendors. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Doughnuts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Doughnuts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Yeast Doughnuts



Cake Doughnuts

The yeast doughnuts segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for vegan yeast-raised doughnuts in developed countries such as the US and Canada is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

Foodservice



Retail

The foodservice industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing number of franchise outlets of popular foodservice brands is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing adoption of western eating habits in countries such as China and India is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America is the key market for doughnuts, occupying 35% of the global market share. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families are driving the growth of the doughnuts market in North America. In addition, the increasing sales of private-label bakery products are expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our doughnuts market report covers the following areas:

Doughnuts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the doughnuts market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the doughnuts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Doughnuts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the doughnuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market vendors

Doughnuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

