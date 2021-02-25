Douglas Elliman Debuts New Ad Campaign; Powerhouse Brokerage Enlists Celebrity and Influencer Agents for Social Media Launch

"With this new ad campaign, we celebrate our belief that everyone's vision of luxury is entirely their own," said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Douglas Elliman. "It is our job to turn that vision into reality and connect our clients with the place they want to call home no matter what that may be."

Encompassing the firm's new branding, logo and tagline "The Next Move is Yours," which debuted last spring, each advertisement underscores Douglas Elliman's commitment to finding every customer their personal, unique sense of home.

After months of research and informed focus groups, Douglas Elliman and Grey established that the definition of home is entirely individual. It could be as simple as one extra bedroom, a pool or even enough outdoor space for a collection of pet llamas. This ideal became the foundation for the campaign playing on aspirational, one-of-a-kind properties to inspire consumer's hopes and needs. "If Elliman can find these properties, imagine what our agents can find for their customers," added Durkin.

Executions include "That's how you make an entrance, "A view with a room," "Wait until you see the pool house," "The coast is clear" and "The treehouse they never built you."

"We are thrilled to introduce our new advertising campaign to the marketplace," said Stephanie Garbarini, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Douglas Elliman. "After sheltering-in-place for nearly a year, there is a new sense of appreciation for our homes and at Douglas Elliman, we understand that everyone's vision of luxury is unique. Our new campaign drives that notion home perfectly."

The new media rollout will debut across digital and print media in all of the markets the company services including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, the Hamptons and North Fork, Westchester and Putnam Counties, Connecticut, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas on March 15th. "It is expected to garner over 40,000,000 impressions," added Garbarini.

In addition, Douglas Elliman is running the campaign on streaming video platform, Hulu as well as the iconic bus service, the Hampton Jitney, to capture the attention of drivers throughout all of Long Island. Douglas Elliman will also make an appearance at the West Palm Beach International airport.

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 105 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

