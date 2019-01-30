Douglas Elliman Expands to West Coast of Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman, the nation's third largest residential real estate brokerage company, announced today that it has acquired Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Strickland Property Group. Strickland Property Group's founder and CEO, Bonnie Strickland, and her group of 16 associates will continue to have integral roles within Douglas Elliman, Florida Region.

"Our search for a brokerage along the western Florida coastline with agents who mirror the reputable brand of Douglas Elliman, led us straight to Bonnie Strickland and her remarkable team," said Howard M. Lorber, chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "The Saint Petersburg area has continued to show strength in the market and with Douglas Elliman's vast connectivity, I am confident that this team of agents will continue to lead the market through this rapid evolution we are seeing across Florida."

In 2018, Strickland Property Group accounted for more than $146 million in total closed sales volume and broker-owner, Bonnie Strickland was the #1 agent throughout Pinellas County. Located in Downtown St. Petersburg, the premier Beach Drive office, will continue to be lead by real estate veteran and top broker, Bonnie Strickland. With this expansion, Douglas Elliman now boasts 21 offices with approximately 1,100 sales associates across the State of Florida.

"We are proud to welcome Strickland Property Group's team of real estate professionals to Douglas Elliman," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida Brokerage. "Both brokerages share the same high level commitment to offer exceptional real estate experiences for clients. This acquisition greatly strengthens our presence across Florida and will now offer a national and international connectivity for the rapidly growing real estate market of Saint Petersburg."

With over 50 years of combined experience in the Pinellas County real estate market, Bonnie Strickland opened Strickland Property Group in 2015 and has successfully sold over $368 million in closed total sales volume. Strickland, has been named Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Strickland Property Group of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and will continue to run the sales team under the Elliman brand.

"After growing this company to the top real estate brokerage of Pinellas County, I consider this union with Douglas Elliman to be our best growth initiative yet," said Bonnie Strickland, "With this acquisition I will be able to focus on my passion of servicing my clients with the highest level of service, while offering exposure in markets around the world via Elliman's global alliance with Knight Frank."

St. Petersburg is the second-largest city in the Tampa Bay Area, the city features award-winning beaches, the Holocaust Museum, and the Salvador Dalí Museum, which houses the largest collection of Dalí's works outside of Europe. With a population of approximately 263,255, Saint Petersburg is the fifth largest city in Florida.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the third largest residential real estate company nationwide. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 113 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

