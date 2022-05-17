Douglas Elliman Goes All-In on Las Vegas

Leading National Brokerage Expands Western Region to Low Tax State of Nevada; Top Realtor Avi Dan-Goor Joins the Firm

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today an expansion of its Western Region division to include Nevada. The company is opening a new office located in the Downtown Summerlin urban center of Las Vegas.

The addition of Nevada brings the number of states in Douglas Elliman's Western Region to four, alongside California, Colorado and Texas, and demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting client demand for properties in the region.

"Our guiding principle at Douglas Elliman has always been to be where our customers want to be," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman. "Not only do they want the kinds of properties you can only find in this region, but they also want to be in low- and no-tax states like Nevada and Texas. Our expansion into Nevada strengthens our position in the Western Region and allows our agents to thrive in this booming market."

"In the months since we began a new chapter as an independent, publicly traded company, we have been flawlessly executing a growth strategy in Texas, Florida, New England and now Nevada," said Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman Realty. "With its status as a low-tax state, prime for residential growth, it is fitting that Nevada is the newest addition to our national footprint, and we look forward to serving our community of clients in the state."

"Like all of the other regions and markets we have expanded into, Nevada offers a certain lifestyle that our clients crave," said Stephen Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty's Western Region. "Whether they are looking for the energy and elegance of Las Vegas or the freedom and room to roam on an expansive estate, we have the network, the insights and now the agents on the ground to help them find it."

The company also announced that Avi Dan-Goor, one of the leading real estate sales executives in Southern Nevada, has joined Douglas Elliman. Dan-Goor and his team will be based out of the brokerage's Las Vegas office.

"Avi's market expertise and his reputation for providing bespoke service to his clients is unassailable," said Assaf Sinai, Executive Manager of Sales and Nevada Broker of Record, Douglas Elliman. "We are proud to welcome him and his team to the Elliman family."

Douglas Elliman is poised to bring more than $70 million in listing inventory over the first two months.

