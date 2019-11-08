Douglas McKinnon Joins CBD Brands as CFO

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CBD Brands , a cutting-edge wellness company developing a proprietary line of products designed to explore the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD), announced that it has hired Douglas McKinnon as CFO. With more than 35 years' global corporate finance experience advising companies in Mergers & Acquisitions, Initial Public Offerings and capital raises, Mr. McKinnon brings a wealth of deal experience to the CBD Brands management team.

Before joining the company, Mr. McKinnon served in multiple c-level executive positions in both the private and public sectors, including Chairman, CEO and CFO. While VP–Chief Administrative Officer of a $12 billion market cap NASDAQ-traded company the management team raised over $2 billion. During his career, Mr. McKinnon has served as CFO of several publicly held US, Canadian and Australian companies, and CEO/CFO of various private companies.

CBD Brands CEO Brian John said, "Doug joins us at an important time in the development of our company. His extensive corporate finance experience will be invaluable as we seek to grow CBD Brands both organically as well as through mergers and acquisitions."

Mr. McKinnon's experience includes start-up companies utilizing venture capital to billion-dollar public companies. Additionally, Mr. McKinnon has extensive M&A and turnaround experience. Mr. McKinnon received a BBA and an MBA from Texas Christian University He worked for nine years as a CPA in the SEC and the oil and gas practice section and member of the O&G Technical Committee of Coopers & Lybrand (PWC).

Mr. John continued, "With his track record of growing companies and building shareholder value, we are thrilled to welcome Doug to our team. The CFO role is critical to executing our strategic initiatives as well as the overall financial success of our company."

About CBD Brands, Inc.

CBD Brands is a cutting-edge wellness company developing a proprietary line of products designed to explore the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD). It is dedicated to advancing research into the medical and therapeutic uses of CBD for treatment and relief of ultraviolet exposure, psoriasis, eczema, skin aging, and other ailments. The company was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. For investor relations, please visit CBD Brands online, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Safe Harbor Statement

To the extent any statements contained in this presentation of CBD Brands, Inc. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE CBD Brands

Related Links

https://cbdbrands.net

