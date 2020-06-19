Douglas McWilliams to Join Massachusetts-based ePropelled's Commercial Advisory Board

LOWELL, Mass., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced the appointment of Douglas McWilliams to the company's Commercial Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Douglas to our Commercial Advisory Board," said CEO Nick Grewal. "Doug has immeasurable experience in economics, forecasting, and working toward building technology companies. His experience studying European markets and forecasting the growth of technology will be a wonderful addition to ePropelled's expertise."

McWilliams currently serves as Founder and Deputy Chairman at Cebr (Center for Economics and Business Research), set to become Chairman in 2021. Before founding Cebr in 1993, he was the Chief Economic Advisor at the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and Chief Economist of IBM UK. He is one of the UK's best-known economists and author of 'The Flat White Economy' (2015) and 'The Inequality Paradox' (2018). He was the Gresham Professor of Commerce in 2013/14 achieving record attendances at his lectures. His specialties have been in the technology and financial sectors and he has led much of Cebr's research in the City of London. Doug runs Cebr's annual World Economic League Table (WELT) forecasts since their inception in 2006. These now produce forecasts outlooking over the next 15 years prospects for every economy in the world.

Douglas says, "I am excited to join the Advisory Board of ePropelled. Their ground-breaking technology will revolutionize how the world looks at electric motors for vehicles and drones. It is an honor to be asked to join this esteemed group of Advisors and growing company and I look forward to sharing my experiences to help them grow."

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

Contact Us:

Andrea DiTonno, Corporate Marcom Manager

+1.978.703.1350

[email protected]

SOURCE ePropelled

Related Links

http://www.ePropelled.com

