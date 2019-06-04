Douglas' Solar Wolf Energy to Hold Grand Opening Celebration June 29th

DOUGLAS, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Wolf Energy is pleased to announce the Grand Opening celebration of its new headquarters in Douglas, Mass. The company will commemorate the occasion with an Open House at its 100 Davis Street location from 11am–4pm.

The Wolf Pack invites locals to bring the family to help celebrate the introduction of Solar Wolf to the Douglas community. The free, family-friendly event will feature food, kids' activities (such as a bouncy house and face painting), tours of their state-of-the-art headquarters and the opportunity to mingle with friends and neighbors while learning more about solar energy. There will also be a live performance from a Central Mass favorite, Fellowship of The King, an Elvis Presley tribute band.

"We're excited to open up our 'Wolf Den' to the community with a close-to-home summertime event for all," said Solar Wolf Energy Chairman and CEO Ted Strzelecki. "We urge everyone to stop by and say 'Hi!'."

Solar Wolf Energy has also invited the Douglas Fire and Police Departments to the event, where they will each receive a donation from the company.

About Solar Wolf Energy:

Solar Wolf Energy is a nationwide solar energy installer with years of experience in construction planning, installment execution and energy and utility implementation, both residential & commercial. Focused on communication with the customer every step of the way, Solar Wolf Energy is dedicated to helping customers achieve optimal energy efficiency and financial independence. Learn more at SolarWolfEnergy.com.

Contact:

Ted Strzelecki

Solar Wolf Energy, Inc.

888-878-4396

Ted@solarwolfenergy.com

