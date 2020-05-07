SEDALIA, Mo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglass Freed, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Contemporary Artist as an Art Museum Director with the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art.

Douglass Freed served on the board of the Mid-America Arts Alliance as chairman of the Visual arts, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment on the Humanities Touring Program. He served on the board of the Missouri Arts Council and currently is the president elect of the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation. He has a lifetime appointment on the acquisitions committee for the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art. Currently he owns a studio in the historic district of Sedalia which has two floors each 2,000 square feet.



Douglass Freed has been in the contemporary art field for 50 years. Just out of graduate school in 1969 he started showing his work in commercial galleries in Kansas City and St Louis. Inspired by color field artists of the 1960's his landscape paintings contain an ever-present awareness of the dramatic use of light with a romantic use of color. To better prepare for his success, he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts/Master of Arts from Fort Hays State University. Proud of his work, Mr. Freed continues to evolve artistically inspired by his life and profound emotional experiences, expressed through his art. He has had over 60 solo exhibitions and his work is represented in galleries, and in numerous public and private collections. He was featured on the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement website. He was also recognized for his excellence with the Missouri Governors Award for Leadership in the Arts in 2007.



Douglass Freed dedicated his success with Special Thanks to Sherry Leedy Owner of Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art Gallery in Kansas City and to Muldoon Elder owner of Vorpal Galleries in New York City and San Francisco.

