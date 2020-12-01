Dova Announces DOPTELET® (avatrombopag) Data Presentations at Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™), today announced that data on DOPTELET® (avatrombopag), an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held as a virtual event, December 5-8, 2020.

"We look forward to presenting data that reinforce the positive efficacy and safety profile of DOPTELET in patients with ITP at the 2020 ASH annual meeting," said Michael Vredenburg, Ph.D., Head of Medical Affairs at Dova. "Specifically, these presentations will provide additional insight into the efficacy and durability of platelet response with DOPTELET treatment in patients suffering from chronic ITP, as well as show new safety and efficacy analyses from the ITP clinical development program."

Poster Presentation Details:

About DOPTELET® (avatrombopag)

DOPTELET® is an oral thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonist administered with food. DOPTELET is approved by both the FDA and EMA for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts) in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. In June 2019, DOPTELET was approved by the FDA for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Full prescribing information for DOPTELET is available at www.Dova.com.

Important Safety Information

In patients with chronic liver disease, the most common adverse reactions (≥ 3%) were pyrexia, abdominal pain, nausea, headache, fatigue, and edema peripheral.

In patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia, the most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) were headache, fatigue, contusion, epistaxis, upper respiratory tract infection, arthralgia, gingival bleeding, petechiae and nasopharyngitis.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Publ) (Sobi) focused on commercializing DOPTELET ® (avatrombopag) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia. DOPTELET is an oral thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonist administered with food. More information is available at www.dova.com. For more information about Sobi, visit www.sobi.com.

