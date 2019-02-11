Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 (forty-eight) per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2019.

