Dover Increases Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 (fifty cents) per share, from the previous $0.495 (forty-nine and one-half cents) per share, an increase of $0.005 (one-half cent). This is the 66th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

