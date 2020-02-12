Dover President And Chief Executive Officer To Speak At Barclays Industrial Select 2020 And Citi 2020 Industrials Conferences

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at two industry conferences this month:

The Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida , on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 , at 10:20 am ET ; and

, on , at ; and The Citi 2020 Industrials Conference in Miami, Florida , on Thursday, February 20, 2020 , at 9:30 am ET .

Links to the live audio webcasts of the two presentations will be available on dovercorporation.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the date of each respective appearance.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 asakowicz@dovercorp.com agaliuk@dovercorp.com



SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

