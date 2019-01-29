Dover Reports Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Up 6.2%; Cost Saving Initiatives on Track to Deliver in 2019

- Reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 revenue of $1.8 billion and $7.0 billion, respectively, reflecting organic growth of 6.2% for the quarter and 3.7% for the year.

- Generates fourth quarter and full year 2018 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $1.07 and $3.89, respectively.

- Delivers fourth quarter and full year 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.43 and $4.97, respectively, an increase of 25% for the quarter and 20% for the year.

- Provides 2019 guidance, reflecting 2% to 4% organic revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $5.65 to $5.85.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results:

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, Dover's revenue was $1.8 billion, which represents organic growth of 6.2%. Net earnings on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $141.6 million, compared to net earnings of $296.4 million in the prior year period, including the results of discontinued operations.

Earnings from continuing operations were $158.0 million, a decrease of 45% as compared to $289.6 million for the prior year period, largely driven by a $110.0 million net benefit from a disposition (net of disposition costs) and a $54.9 million net benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Reform Act"), both realized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $1.07, compared to $1.83 for the fourth quarter in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.3 million and rightsizing and other costs of $29.6 million, representing $0.18 of EPS and $0.20 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the fourth quarter included a $2.8 million tax benefit ($0.02 of EPS) related to additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $211.0 million (+17% over the comparable period in 2017), and adjusted EPS was $1.43 (+25% over the comparable period in 2017).

The adjusted EPS in the quarter was positively impacted by $0.08 due to a lower annualized effective tax rate ("ETR") and discrete tax items.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results:

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, Dover's revenue was $7.0 billion, driven by organic growth of 3.7%. Net earnings on a GAAP basis for the full year ended December 31, 2018, were $570.3 million, compared to net earnings of $811.7 million in the prior year. Full year 2018 results include a loss from discontinued operations of $20.9 million and the full year 2017 results include earnings from discontinued operations of $65.0 million attributable to Apergy Corporation, which was spun off in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings from continuing operations were $591.1 million, a decrease of 21% compared to $746.7 million for the prior year, largely driven by net benefits from dispositions and a net benefit from the Tax Reform Act realized in 2017. Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis for the full year ended December 31, 2018, was $3.89, compared to $4.73 in the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $109.3 million and rightsizing and other costs of $58.3 million, representing $0.72 of EPS and $0.38 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the year included a $2.8 million benefit ($0.02 of EPS) related to additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the full year ended December 31, 2018, were $755.9 million (+15% over full year 2017), and adjusted EPS was $4.97 (+20% over full year 2017).

Free cash flow for the year was $618.2 million, representing 8.8% cash conversion of revenue. Excluding $52.0 million of cash costs from restructuring initiatives, cash conversion was 9.6% of revenue. Capital expenditures from continuing operations for 2018 were $171.0 million, an increase of 1% compared to $170.1 million for the prior year.

The ETR for full year 2018 was 21.4% when normalized for discrete tax benefits, excluding additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118.  The estimate for 2019 ETR is between 21%-23%.

A reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted earnings and EPS from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 is included as an exhibit herein.

Full Year 2019 Guidance:

In 2019, Dover expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $5.65 to $5.85. This guidance is based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 3%, comprised of 2% to 4% organic growth and a 1% impact from completed acquisitions, partially offset by an estimated 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange. 2019 guidance does not include restructuring charges, including charges expected to be incurred as part of Dover's footprint consolidation initiatives.

A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Completion of Belanger Acquisition:

On January 25, 2019, Dover announced the completion of its acquisition of the Belanger, Inc. business, a leading full-line car wash equipment manufacturer. With 2018 sales of approximately $55 million, Belanger employs more than 150 people and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. Belanger now joins OPW within Dover's Fluids segment, and together with PDQ Vehicle Wash Systems, the combined offering will provide customers with a full set of vehicle wash solutions. Dover expects the acquisition to be accretive to margins and adjusted EPS in 2019 and to achieve double-digit return on capital in three years, consistent with Dover's capital deployment criteria. 

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's solid results for the quarter and the year reflect broad-based demand strength in Engineered Systems and Fluids, which posted 2018 annual organic growth of 5.8% and 8.7%, respectively, and more than offset weak demand in Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Our $7.0 billion of revenue for the year reflects an organic growth rate of 3.7%, while adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS improved 15% and 20%, respectively.

"Dover enters 2019 with solid momentum as represented by our Q4 organic growth rate, solid order backlogs across most of our portfolio, and margin expansion being driven by volume and cost initiatives. Our productivity and footprint initiatives are underway with several in the execution phase, and we have begun to reinvest a portion of our savings from rightsizing initiatives into our digital capabilities and customer-facing platforms.

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver top-line growth and strong double-digit EPS accretion in 2019. Our guidance reflects a constructive demand environment, continued focus on our margin improvement and rightsizing programs, as well as disciplined deployment of capital, underscored by our recent acquisition of Belanger."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and 2019 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue

$

1,808,950

$

1,752,530

$

6,992,118

$

6,820,886

Cost of goods and services

1,163,979

1,102,637

4,432,562

4,291,839

Gross profit

644,971

649,893

2,559,556

2,529,047

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

426,198

465,134

1,716,444

1,722,161

Operating earnings

218,773

184,759

843,112

806,886

Interest expense

32,015

36,363

130,972

144,948

Interest income

(2,201)

(1,822)

(8,881)

(8,491)

Gain on sale of businesses


(113,042)


(203,135)

Other expense (income), net

2,284

(844)

(4,357)

(2,251)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

186,675

264,104

725,378

875,815

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

28,700

(25,541)

134,233

129,152

Earnings from continuing operations

157,975

289,645

591,145

746,663

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net

(16,406)

6,803

(20,878)

65,002

Net earnings

$

141,569

$

296,448

$

570,267

$

811,665








Basic earnings per share*:






Earnings from continuing operations

$

1.08

$

1.86

$

3.94

$

4.80

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net

(0.11)

0.04

(0.14)

0.42

Net earnings

$

0.97

$

1.90

$

3.80

$

5.21








Weighted average shares outstanding

146,007

155,734

149,874

155,685

Diluted earnings per common share*:






Earnings from continuing operations

$

1.07

$

1.83

$

3.89

$

4.73

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net

(0.11)

0.04

(0.14)

0.41

Net earnings

$

0.96

$

1.88

$

3.75

$

5.15








Weighted average shares outstanding

147,940

158,013

152,133

157,744








Dividends paid per common share

$

0.48

$

0.47

$

1.90

$

1.82








* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.






DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)

2018

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

REVENUE










Engineered Systems










Printing & Identification

$

282,522

$

299,834

$

283,232

$

296,843

$

1,162,431

$

249,238

$

278,220

$

272,941

$

293,616

$

1,094,015

Industrials

389,104

403,155

388,302

399,956

1,580,517

379,634

400,065

398,058

396,212

1,573,969

671,626

702,989

671,534

696,799

2,742,948

628,872

678,285

670,999

689,828

2,667,984












Fluids

628,098

693,666

690,065

785,509

2,797,338

597,645

633,252

638,068

686,100

2,555,065












Refrigeration & Food Equipment

338,235

401,766

386,214

326,878

1,453,093

356,834

426,304

438,788

377,179

1,599,105












Intra-segment eliminations

(288)

(327)

(410)

(236)

(1,261)

(141)

(470)

(80)

(577)

(1,268)

Total consolidated revenue

$

1,637,671

$

1,798,094

$

1,747,403

$

1,808,950

$

6,992,118

$

1,583,210

$

1,737,371

$

1,747,775

$

1,752,530

$

6,820,886












NET EARNINGS










Segment Earnings:










Engineered Systems

$

102,066

$

126,649

$

108,714

$

113,841

$

451,270

$

177,207

$

110,103

$

102,767

$

214,407

$

604,484

Fluids

67,348

93,028

101,207

128,221

389,804

67,172

91,465

103,052

106,941

368,630

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

29,182

51,372

42,434

13,131

136,119

33,562

65,829

65,413

29,018

193,822

Total segments

198,596

271,049

252,355

255,193

977,193

277,941

267,397

271,232

350,366

1,166,936

Corporate expense / other

30,763

30,050

30,207

38,704

129,724

37,282

34,818

30,843

51,721

154,664

Interest expense

35,640

32,125

31,192

32,015

130,972

36,359

36,854

35,372

36,363

144,948

Interest income

(2,057)

(2,563)

(2,060)

(2,201)

(8,881)

(2,575)

(2,335)

(1,759)

(1,822)

(8,491)

Earnings before provision for income
taxes

134,250

211,437

193,016

186,675

725,378

206,875

198,060

206,776

264,104

875,815

Provision for income taxes

24,841

44,981

35,711

28,700

134,233

51,787

55,585

47,321

(25,541)

129,152

Earnings from continuing operations

109,409

166,456

157,305

157,975

591,145

155,088

142,475

159,455

289,645

746,663

Earnings (loss) from discontinued
operations, net

22,025

(26,497)

(16,406)

(20,878)

17,159

21,583

19,457

6,803

65,002

Net earnings

$

131,434

$

139,959

$

157,305

$

141,569

$

570,267

$

172,247

$

164,058

$

178,912

$

296,448

$

811,665












SEGMENT MARGIN








Engineered Systems

15.2%

18.0%

16.2%

16.3%

16.5%

28.2%

16.2%

15.3%

31.1%

22.7%

Fluids

10.7%

13.4%

14.7%

16.3%

13.9%

11.2%

14.4%

16.2%

15.6%

14.4%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

8.6%

12.8%

11.0%

4.0%

9.4%

9.4%

15.4%

14.9%

7.7%

12.1%

Total segment operating margin

12.1%

15.1%

14.4%

14.1%

14.0%

17.6%

15.4%

15.5%

20.0%

17.1%












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE








Engineered Systems

$

19,239

$

19,203

$

18,204

$

19,233

$

75,879

$

20,598

$

21,272

$

23,150

$

20,427

$

85,447

Fluids

34,449

34,981

34,954

36,060

140,444

32,454

33,362

34,211

35,794

135,821

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

13,579

13,524

13,533

19,841

60,477

15,035

14,522

14,093

13,557

57,207

Corporate

1,358

1,595

1,399

1,428

5,780

1,133

1,252

1,079

1,339

4,803

Total depreciation and amortization
expense

$

68,625

$

69,303

$

68,090

$

76,562

$

282,580

$

69,220

$

70,408

$

72,533

$

71,117

$

283,278

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(continued)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

2018

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

BOOKINGS










Engineered Systems










Printing & Identification

$

284,437

$

306,770

$

271,367

$

295,963

$

1,158,537

$

256,664

$

282,158

$

268,700

$

306,818

$

1,114,340

Industrials

466,722

412,780

390,606

481,172

1,751,280

444,058

392,816

390,254

397,053

1,624,181

751,159

719,550

661,973

777,135

2,909,817

700,722

674,974

658,954

703,871

2,738,521












Fluids

703,461

737,340

723,996

734,943

2,899,740

638,801

631,350

655,305

687,307

2,612,763












Refrigeration & Food Equipment

372,701

428,816

331,979

341,221

1,474,717

438,576

466,276

357,855

319,899

1,582,606












Intra-segment eliminations

(624)

33

(549)

(584)

(1,724)

(1,093)

(397)

(339)

(502)

(2,331)












Total consolidated bookings

$

1,826,697

$

1,885,739

$

1,717,399

$

1,852,715

$

7,282,550

$

1,777,006

$

1,772,203

$

1,671,775

$

1,710,575

$

6,931,559












BACKLOG










Engineered Systems










Printing & Identification

$

135,915

$

137,019

$

126,609

$

122,028

$

109,347

$

115,763

$

116,359

$

129,752

Industrials

376,474

372,525

367,963

438,546

327,180

321,315

316,835

329,575

512,389

509,544

494,572

560,574

436,527

437,078

433,194

459,327












Fluids

544,250

564,959

588,632

523,791

434,274

438,445

462,471

459,746












Refrigeration & Food Equipment

283,250

309,440

255,783

268,991

341,530

382,598

302,574

244,972












Intra-segment eliminations

(389)

(134)

(58)

(185)

(725)

(268)

(174)

(371)












Total consolidated backlog

$

1,339,500

$

1,383,809

$

1,338,929

$

1,353,171

$

1,211,606

$

1,257,853

$

1,198,065

$

1,163,674

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share











2018

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:








Continuing operations

$

0.71

$

1.10

$

1.07

$

1.08

$

3.94

$

1.00

$

0.92

$

1.02

$

1.86

$

4.80

Discontinued operations

0.14

(0.17)

(0.11)

(0.14)

0.11

0.14

0.12

0.04

0.42

Net earnings

$

0.85

$

0.92

$

1.07

$

0.97

$

3.80

$

1.11

$

1.05

$

1.15

$

1.90

$

5.21












Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:








Continuing operations

$

0.70

$

1.08

$

1.05

$

1.07

$

3.89

$

0.99

$

0.90

$

1.01

$

1.83

$

4.73

Discontinued operations

0.14

(0.17)

(0.11)

(0.14)

0.11

0.14

0.12

0.04

0.41

Net earnings

$

0.84

$

0.91

$

1.05

$

0.96

$

3.75

$

1.09

$

1.04

$

1.14

$

1.88

$

5.15












Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings (loss):










Continuing operations

$

109,409

$

166,456

$

157,305

$

157,975

$

591,145

$

155,088

$

142,475

$

159,455

$

289,645

$

746,663

Discontinued operations

22,025

(26,497)

(16,406)

(20,878)

17,159

21,583

19,457

6,803

65,002

Net earnings

$

131,434

$

139,959

$

157,305

$

141,569

$

570,267

$

172,247

$

164,058

$

178,912

$

296,448

$

811,665












Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

154,520

151,744

147,344

146,007

149,874

155,540

155,703

155,757

155,734

155,685

Diluted

157,090

153,938

149,457

147,940

152,133

157,399

157,513

157,555

158,013

157,744












* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, gains on disposition of
businesses, disposition costs, rightsizing and other costs, and a product recall reversal to derive adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted
diluted earnings per common share as follows:

2018

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Adjusted earnings:










Earnings from continuing operations

$

109,409

$

166,456

$

157,305

$

157,975

$

591,145

$

155,088

$

142,475

$

159,455

$

289,645

$

746,663

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

38,150

38,072

34,997

35,078

146,297

38,996

37,620

37,553

37,108

151,277

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(9,716)

(9,683)

(8,785)

(8,817)

(37,001)

(12,777)

(12,027)

(12,171)

(11,906)

(48,881)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 3

(2,832)

(2,832)

(54,908)

(54,908)

Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 4


(88,402)

(116,932)

(205,334)

Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2


26,682

6,071

32,753

Disposition costs, pre-tax 5


3,314

1,931

5,245

Disposition costs, tax impact 2


(964)

(1,051)

(2,015)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 6

4,371

6,808

24,201

37,448

72,828

49,379

49,379

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(797)

(1,448)

(4,477)

(7,809)

(14,531)

(14,746)

(14,746)

Product recall reversal, pre-tax


(7,200)

(7,200)

Product recall reversal, tax impact 2


2,614

2,614

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

141,417

$

200,205

$

203,241

$

211,043

$

755,906

$

119,587

$

168,068

$

187,187

$

180,005

$

654,847












Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:










Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.70

$

1.08

$

1.05

$

1.07

$

3.89

$

0.99

$

0.90

$

1.01

$

1.83

$

4.73

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.24

0.25

0.23