Dover Reports Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Up 6.2%; Cost Saving Initiatives on Track to Deliver in 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results:

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, Dover's revenue was $1.8 billion, which represents organic growth of 6.2%. Net earnings on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $141.6 million, compared to net earnings of $296.4 million in the prior year period, including the results of discontinued operations.

Earnings from continuing operations were $158.0 million, a decrease of 45% as compared to $289.6 million for the prior year period, largely driven by a $110.0 million net benefit from a disposition (net of disposition costs) and a $54.9 million net benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Reform Act"), both realized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $1.07, compared to $1.83 for the fourth quarter in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.3 million and rightsizing and other costs of $29.6 million, representing $0.18 of EPS and $0.20 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the fourth quarter included a $2.8 million tax benefit ($0.02 of EPS) related to additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $211.0 million (+17% over the comparable period in 2017), and adjusted EPS was $1.43 (+25% over the comparable period in 2017).

The adjusted EPS in the quarter was positively impacted by $0.08 due to a lower annualized effective tax rate ("ETR") and discrete tax items.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results:

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, Dover's revenue was $7.0 billion, driven by organic growth of 3.7%. Net earnings on a GAAP basis for the full year ended December 31, 2018, were $570.3 million, compared to net earnings of $811.7 million in the prior year. Full year 2018 results include a loss from discontinued operations of $20.9 million and the full year 2017 results include earnings from discontinued operations of $65.0 million attributable to Apergy Corporation, which was spun off in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings from continuing operations were $591.1 million, a decrease of 21% compared to $746.7 million for the prior year, largely driven by net benefits from dispositions and a net benefit from the Tax Reform Act realized in 2017. Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis for the full year ended December 31, 2018, was $3.89, compared to $4.73 in the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $109.3 million and rightsizing and other costs of $58.3 million, representing $0.72 of EPS and $0.38 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the year included a $2.8 million benefit ($0.02 of EPS) related to additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the full year ended December 31, 2018, were $755.9 million (+15% over full year 2017), and adjusted EPS was $4.97 (+20% over full year 2017).

Free cash flow for the year was $618.2 million, representing 8.8% cash conversion of revenue. Excluding $52.0 million of cash costs from restructuring initiatives, cash conversion was 9.6% of revenue. Capital expenditures from continuing operations for 2018 were $171.0 million, an increase of 1% compared to $170.1 million for the prior year.

The ETR for full year 2018 was 21.4% when normalized for discrete tax benefits, excluding additional Tax Reform Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. The estimate for 2019 ETR is between 21%-23%.

A reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted earnings and EPS from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 is included as an exhibit herein.

Full Year 2019 Guidance:

In 2019, Dover expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $5.65 to $5.85. This guidance is based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 3%, comprised of 2% to 4% organic growth and a 1% impact from completed acquisitions, partially offset by an estimated 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange. 2019 guidance does not include restructuring charges, including charges expected to be incurred as part of Dover's footprint consolidation initiatives.

A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Completion of Belanger Acquisition:

On January 25, 2019, Dover announced the completion of its acquisition of the Belanger, Inc. business, a leading full-line car wash equipment manufacturer. With 2018 sales of approximately $55 million, Belanger employs more than 150 people and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. Belanger now joins OPW within Dover's Fluids segment, and together with PDQ Vehicle Wash Systems, the combined offering will provide customers with a full set of vehicle wash solutions. Dover expects the acquisition to be accretive to margins and adjusted EPS in 2019 and to achieve double-digit return on capital in three years, consistent with Dover's capital deployment criteria.

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's solid results for the quarter and the year reflect broad-based demand strength in Engineered Systems and Fluids, which posted 2018 annual organic growth of 5.8% and 8.7%, respectively, and more than offset weak demand in Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Our $7.0 billion of revenue for the year reflects an organic growth rate of 3.7%, while adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS improved 15% and 20%, respectively.

"Dover enters 2019 with solid momentum as represented by our Q4 organic growth rate, solid order backlogs across most of our portfolio, and margin expansion being driven by volume and cost initiatives. Our productivity and footprint initiatives are underway with several in the execution phase, and we have begun to reinvest a portion of our savings from rightsizing initiatives into our digital capabilities and customer-facing platforms.

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver top-line growth and strong double-digit EPS accretion in 2019. Our guidance reflects a constructive demand environment, continued focus on our margin improvement and rightsizing programs, as well as disciplined deployment of capital, underscored by our recent acquisition of Belanger."

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue $ 1,808,950

$ 1,752,530

$ 6,992,118

$ 6,820,886 Cost of goods and services 1,163,979

1,102,637

4,432,562

4,291,839 Gross profit 644,971

649,893

2,559,556

2,529,047 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 426,198

465,134

1,716,444

1,722,161 Operating earnings 218,773

184,759

843,112

806,886 Interest expense 32,015

36,363

130,972

144,948 Interest income (2,201)

(1,822)

(8,881)

(8,491) Gain on sale of businesses —

(113,042)

—

(203,135) Other expense (income), net 2,284

(844)

(4,357)

(2,251) Earnings before provision for income taxes 186,675

264,104

725,378

875,815 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 28,700

(25,541)

134,233

129,152 Earnings from continuing operations 157,975

289,645

591,145

746,663 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net (16,406)

6,803

(20,878)

65,002 Net earnings $ 141,569

$ 296,448

$ 570,267

$ 811,665















Basic earnings per share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.08

$ 1.86

$ 3.94

$ 4.80 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net (0.11)

0.04

(0.14)

0.42 Net earnings $ 0.97

$ 1.90

$ 3.80

$ 5.21















Weighted average shares outstanding 146,007

155,734

149,874

155,685 Diluted earnings per common share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.07

$ 1.83

$ 3.89

$ 4.73 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net (0.11)

0.04

(0.14)

0.41 Net earnings $ 0.96

$ 1.88

$ 3.75

$ 5.15















Weighted average shares outstanding 147,940

158,013

152,133

157,744















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.47

$ 1.90

$ 1.82















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)

2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2017 REVENUE





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 282,522 $ 299,834 $ 283,232 $ 296,843 $ 1,162,431

$ 249,238 $ 278,220 $ 272,941 $ 293,616 $ 1,094,015 Industrials 389,104 403,155 388,302 399,956 1,580,517

379,634 400,065 398,058 396,212 1,573,969

671,626 702,989 671,534 696,799 2,742,948

628,872 678,285 670,999 689,828 2,667,984























Fluids 628,098 693,666 690,065 785,509 2,797,338

597,645 633,252 638,068 686,100 2,555,065























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 338,235 401,766 386,214 326,878 1,453,093

356,834 426,304 438,788 377,179 1,599,105























Intra-segment eliminations (288) (327) (410) (236) (1,261)

(141) (470) (80) (577) (1,268) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,637,671 $ 1,798,094 $ 1,747,403 $ 1,808,950 $ 6,992,118

$ 1,583,210 $ 1,737,371 $ 1,747,775 $ 1,752,530 $ 6,820,886























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Systems $ 102,066 $ 126,649 $ 108,714 $ 113,841 $ 451,270

$ 177,207 $ 110,103 $ 102,767 $ 214,407 $ 604,484 Fluids 67,348 93,028 101,207 128,221 389,804

67,172 91,465 103,052 106,941 368,630 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 29,182 51,372 42,434 13,131 136,119

33,562 65,829 65,413 29,018 193,822 Total segments 198,596 271,049 252,355 255,193 977,193

277,941 267,397 271,232 350,366 1,166,936 Corporate expense / other 30,763 30,050 30,207 38,704 129,724

37,282 34,818 30,843 51,721 154,664 Interest expense 35,640 32,125 31,192 32,015 130,972

36,359 36,854 35,372 36,363 144,948 Interest income (2,057) (2,563) (2,060) (2,201) (8,881)

(2,575) (2,335) (1,759) (1,822) (8,491) Earnings before provision for income

taxes 134,250 211,437 193,016 186,675 725,378

206,875 198,060 206,776 264,104 875,815 Provision for income taxes 24,841 44,981 35,711 28,700 134,233

51,787 55,585 47,321 (25,541) 129,152 Earnings from continuing operations 109,409 166,456 157,305 157,975 591,145

155,088 142,475 159,455 289,645 746,663 Earnings (loss) from discontinued

operations, net 22,025 (26,497) — (16,406) (20,878)

17,159 21,583 19,457 6,803 65,002 Net earnings $ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267

$ 172,247 $ 164,058 $ 178,912 $ 296,448 $ 811,665























SEGMENT MARGIN

















Engineered Systems 15.2% 18.0% 16.2% 16.3% 16.5%

28.2% 16.2% 15.3% 31.1% 22.7% Fluids 10.7% 13.4% 14.7% 16.3% 13.9%

11.2% 14.4% 16.2% 15.6% 14.4% Refrigeration & Food Equipment 8.6% 12.8% 11.0% 4.0% 9.4%

9.4% 15.4% 14.9% 7.7% 12.1% Total segment operating margin 12.1% 15.1% 14.4% 14.1% 14.0%

17.6% 15.4% 15.5% 20.0% 17.1%























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

















Engineered Systems $ 19,239 $ 19,203 $ 18,204 $ 19,233 $ 75,879

$ 20,598 $ 21,272 $ 23,150 $ 20,427 $ 85,447 Fluids 34,449 34,981 34,954 36,060 140,444

32,454 33,362 34,211 35,794 135,821 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,579 13,524 13,533 19,841 60,477

15,035 14,522 14,093 13,557 57,207 Corporate 1,358 1,595 1,399 1,428 5,780

1,133 1,252 1,079 1,339 4,803 Total depreciation and amortization

expense $ 68,625 $ 69,303 $ 68,090 $ 76,562 $ 282,580

$ 69,220 $ 70,408 $ 72,533 $ 71,117 $ 283,278

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)(in thousands)

2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2017 BOOKINGS





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 284,437 $ 306,770 $ 271,367 $ 295,963 $ 1,158,537

$ 256,664 $ 282,158 $ 268,700 $ 306,818 $ 1,114,340 Industrials 466,722 412,780 390,606 481,172 1,751,280

444,058 392,816 390,254 397,053 1,624,181

751,159 719,550 661,973 777,135 2,909,817

700,722 674,974 658,954 703,871 2,738,521























Fluids 703,461 737,340 723,996 734,943 2,899,740

638,801 631,350 655,305 687,307 2,612,763























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 372,701 428,816 331,979 341,221 1,474,717

438,576 466,276 357,855 319,899 1,582,606























Intra-segment eliminations (624) 33 (549) (584) (1,724)

(1,093) (397) (339) (502) (2,331)























Total consolidated bookings $ 1,826,697 $ 1,885,739 $ 1,717,399 $ 1,852,715 $ 7,282,550

$ 1,777,006 $ 1,772,203 $ 1,671,775 $ 1,710,575 $ 6,931,559























BACKLOG





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 135,915 $ 137,019 $ 126,609 $ 122,028



$ 109,347 $ 115,763 $ 116,359 $ 129,752

Industrials 376,474 372,525 367,963 438,546



327,180 321,315 316,835 329,575



512,389 509,544 494,572 560,574



436,527 437,078 433,194 459,327

























Fluids 544,250 564,959 588,632 523,791



434,274 438,445 462,471 459,746

























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 283,250 309,440 255,783 268,991



341,530 382,598 302,574 244,972

























Intra-segment eliminations (389) (134) (58) (185)



(725) (268) (174) (371)

























Total consolidated backlog $ 1,339,500 $ 1,383,809 $ 1,338,929 $ 1,353,171



$ 1,211,606 $ 1,257,853 $ 1,198,065 $ 1,163,674



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*) Earnings Per Share























2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2017 Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

















Continuing operations $ 0.71 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 3.94

$ 1.00 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 1.86 $ 4.80 Discontinued operations 0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14)

0.11 0.14 0.12 0.04 0.42 Net earnings $ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 3.80

$ 1.11 $ 1.05 $ 1.15 $ 1.90 $ 5.21























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

















Continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89

$ 0.99 $ 0.90 $ 1.01 $ 1.83 $ 4.73 Discontinued operations 0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14)

0.11 0.14 0.12 0.04 0.41 Net earnings $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 3.75

$ 1.09 $ 1.04 $ 1.14 $ 1.88 $ 5.15























Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):





















Continuing operations $ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 157,305 $ 157,975 $ 591,145

$ 155,088 $ 142,475 $ 159,455 $ 289,645 $ 746,663 Discontinued operations 22,025 (26,497) — (16,406) (20,878)

17,159 21,583 19,457 6,803 65,002 Net earnings $ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267

$ 172,247 $ 164,058 $ 178,912 $ 296,448 $ 811,665























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 154,520 151,744 147,344 146,007 149,874

155,540 155,703 155,757 155,734 155,685 Diluted 157,090 153,938 149,457 147,940 152,133

157,399 157,513 157,555 158,013 157,744























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.



