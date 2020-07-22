Dover Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Re-Initiates Full Year Guidance
Jul 22, 2020, 06:30 ET
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,499
|
$
|
1,811
|
(17)
|
%
|
$
|
3,155
|
$
|
3,535
|
(11)
|
%
|
Net earnings 1
|
125
|
198
|
(37)
|
%
|
301
|
304
|
(1)
|
%
|
Diluted EPS
|
0.86
|
1.35
|
(36)
|
%
|
2.07
|
2.07
|
—
|
%
|
Non-GAAP
|
Organic revenue change
|
(16)
|
%
|
(10)
|
%
|
Adjusted net earnings 2
|
164
|
229
|
(28)
|
%
|
368
|
412
|
(11)
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
1.13
|
1.56
|
(28)
|
%
|
2.53
|
2.80
|
(10)
|
%
|
1 Q2 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.
|
2 Q2 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.2 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $51.3 million and $52.9 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.5 billion, a decline of 17% (-16% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $125 million decreased 37%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 was down 36%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $164 million declined 28%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.13 was down 28% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $3.2 billion, a decline of 11% (-10% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $301 million decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07 was flat year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $368 million declined 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 was down 10% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We are proud of our work and results in the second quarter. Economic uncertainty and operational disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed activity across many markets and made the operating environment undeniably challenging. Our businesses have navigated the quarter well, as we focused on what was and remains within our control: diligently managing our costs and cash flow, providing a safe working environment for our associates and supporting our customers with the critical products they needed to keep their essential operations running.
"As we expected, activity declined across a majority of the markets we serve, albeit the impact varied widely across our diverse portfolio with many businesses proving their profitability and cash flow resilience in challenging conditions. Demand conditions in textile printing, foodservice, below-ground fueling, food retail and automotive aftermarket were particularly challenged, partially offset by relative resilience in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding. We remain positioned well for the second half with a higher backlog compared to this time last year, driven by our longer cycle businesses and sequential intra-quarter improvement in many shorter cycle businesses.
"Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, proactive production curtailments and reduced volumes created a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, but our cost controls and continued execution of our multi-year productivity program resulted in a satisfactory decremental margin performance, positioning us well to reach or exceed our annual conversion margin target.
"Looking forward, the demand outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, with activity across most markets improving but not back to business-as-usual. As a result of our improved demand visibility into the third quarter, and our solid margin performance year-to-date, we are making the decision to reinstate our annual guidance, though with a wider range than usual for the mid-year reflecting the fluidity of market conditions. We retain additional flexibility to adjust our cost base if macroeconomic conditions in the second half of the year necessitate a response."
FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE REINSTATED:
In 2020, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $4.16 to $4.41 ($5.00 to $5.25 on an adjusted basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted EPS is included as an exhibit herein.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2020 results as well as updated 2020 guidance at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2020
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,499,175
|
$
|
1,810,706
|
$
|
3,155,114
|
$
|
3,535,463
|
Cost of goods and services
|
947,577
|
1,138,113
|
1,991,273
|
2,239,328
|
Gross profit
|
551,598
|
672,593
|
1,163,841
|
1,296,135
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
366,740
|
396,634
|
753,681
|
805,100
|
Loss on assets held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
Operating earnings
|
184,858
|
275,959
|
410,160
|
444,089
|
Interest expense
|
28,711
|
31,754
|
55,979
|
63,562
|
Interest income
|
(728)
|
(945)
|
(1,911)
|
(1,835)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of a business
|
781
|
—
|
(5,770)
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
(735)
|
(4,589)
|
(8,467)
|
(5,695)
|
Earnings before provision for income taxes
|
156,829
|
249,739
|
370,329
|
388,057
|
Provision for income taxes
|
32,063
|
51,654
|
69,284
|
84,267
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
124,766
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
301,045
|
$
|
303,790
|
Net earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
2.09
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
2.07
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
143,955
|
145,366
|
144,107
|
145,227
|
Diluted
|
144,995
|
147,179
|
145,359
|
147,041
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
0.96
|
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
REVENUE
|
Engineered Products
|
$
|
408,160
|
$
|
342,380
|
$
|
750,540
|
$
|
418,851
|
$
|
429,928
|
$
|
848,779
|
$
|
426,689
|
$
|
422,089
|
$
|
1,697,557
|
Fueling Solutions
|
359,982
|
326,495
|
686,477
|
373,050
|
390,586
|
763,636
|
411,769
|
444,772
|
1,620,177
|
Imaging &
|
256,765
|
227,977
|
484,742
|
268,354
|
266,588
|
534,942
|
275,109
|
274,420
|
1,084,471
|
Pumps & Process
|
319,536
|
309,095
|
628,631
|
330,219
|
338,924
|
669,143
|
341,337
|
328,048
|
1,338,528
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
311,913
|
293,527
|
605,440
|
334,643
|
385,474
|
720,117
|
370,335
|
306,165
|
1,396,617
|
Intra-segment
|
(417)
|
(299)
|
(716)
|
(360)
|
(794)
|
(1,154)
|
106
|
95
|
(953)
|
Total consolidated
|
$
|
1,655,939
|
$1,499,175
|
$3,155,114
|
$
|
1,724,757
|
$
|
1,810,706
|
$
|
3,535,463
|
$
|
1,825,345
|
$
|
1,775,589
|
$
|
7,136,397
|
NET EARNINGS
|
Segment Earnings:
|
Engineered
|
$
|
69,094
|
$
|
47,702
|
$
|
116,796
|
$
|
67,119
|
$
|
77,129
|
$
|
144,248
|
$
|
74,367
|
$
|
73,233
|
$
|
291,848
|
Fueling Solutions
|
53,498
|
47,214
|
100,712
|
37,230
|
52,637
|
89,867
|
68,069
|
73,937
|
231,873
|
Imaging &
|
51,482
|
38,046
|
89,528
|
55,955
|
54,641
|
110,596
|
61,655
|
57,233
|
229,484
|
Pumps & Process
|
66,079
|
67,702
|
133,781
|
14,991
|
76,278
|
91,269
|
77,433
|
71,379
|
240,081
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
23,529
|
11,459
|
34,988
|
24,807
|
44,375
|
69,182
|
35,211
|
14,439
|
118,832
|
Total segment
|
263,682
|
212,123
|
475,805
|
200,102
|
305,060
|
505,162
|
316,735
|
290,221
|
1,112,118
|
Corporate expense /
|
24,097
|
27,311
|
51,408
|
30,866
|
24,512
|
55,378
|
28,658
|
63,781
|
147,817
|
Interest expense
|
27,268
|
28,711
|
55,979
|
31,808
|
31,754
|
63,562
|
31,410
|
30,846
|
125,818
|
Interest income
|
(1,183)
|
(728)
|
(1,911)
|
(890)
|
(945)
|
(1,835)
|
(1,263)
|
(1,428)
|
(4,526)
|
Earnings before
|
213,500
|
156,829
|
370,329
|
138,318
|
249,739
|
388,057
|
257,930
|
197,022
|
843,009
|
Provision for income
|
37,221
|
32,063
|
69,284
|
32,613
|
51,654
|
84,267
|
51,924
|
28,900
|
165,091
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
176,279
|
$
|
124,766
|
$
|
301,045
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
206,006
|
$
|
168,122
|
$
|
677,918
|
SEGMENT MARGIN
|
Engineered Products
|
16.9 %
|
13.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
16.0 %
|
17.9 %
|
17.0 %
|
17.4 %
|
17.4 %
|
17.2 %
|
Fueling Solutions
|
14.9 %
|
14.5 %
|
14.7 %
|
10.0 %
|
13.5 %
|
11.8 %
|
16.5 %
|
16.6 %
|
14.3 %
|
Imaging &
|
20.1 %
|
16.7 %
|
18.5 %
|
20.9 %
|
20.5 %
|
20.7 %
|
22.4 %
|
20.9 %
|
21.2 %
|
Pumps & Process
|
20.7 %
|
21.9 %
|
21.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
22.5 %
|
13.6 %
|
22.7 %
|
21.8 %
|
17.9 %
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
7.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
7.4 %
|
11.5 %
|
9.6 %
|
9.5 %
|
4.7 %
|
8.5 %
|
Total segment
|
15.9 %
|
14.1 %
|
15.1 %
|
11.6 %
|
16.8 %
|
14.3 %
|
17.4 %
|
16.3 %
|
15.6 %
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
|
Engineered Products
|
$
|
10,122
|
$
|
9,722
|
$
|
19,844
|
$
|
10,359
|
$
|
10,452
|
$
|
20,811
|
$
|
10,095
|
$
|
10,126
|
$
|
41,032
|
Fueling Solutions
|
18,339
|
17,968
|
36,307
|
17,879
|
18,945
|
36,824
|
18,744
|
19,477
|
75,045
|
Imaging &
|
8,769
|
9,224
|
17,993
|
7,435
|
7,413
|
14,848
|
7,360
|
8,322
|
30,530
|
Pumps & Process
|
18,336
|
17,572
|
35,908
|
17,548
|
16,201
|
33,749
|
16,018
|
17,817
|
67,584
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
11,548
|
11,421
|
22,969
|
13,011
|
12,777
|
25,788
|
13,047
|
12,525
|
51,360
|
Corporate
|
1,638
|
1,696
|
3,334
|
1,506
|
1,981
|
3,487
|
1,523
|
1,726
|
6,736
|
Total depreciation
|
$
|
68,752
|
$
|
67,603
|
$
|
136,355
|
$
|
67,738
|
$
|
67,769
|
$
|
135,507
|
$
|
66,787
|
$
|
69,993
|
$
|
272,287
|
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.
|
2 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), respectively. Q2 and Q2 YTD also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
|
3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
|
Earnings Per Share
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
Net earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.16
|
$
|
4.67
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
4.61
|
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
176,279
|
$
|
124,766
|
$
|
301,045
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
206,006
|
$
|
168,122
|
$
|
677,918
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
144,259
|
143,955
|
144,107
|
145,087
|
145,366
|
145,227
|
145,372
|
144,966
|
145,198
|
Diluted
|
145,782
|
144,995
|
145,359
|
146,911
|
147,179
|
147,041
|
147,051
|
146,790
|
146,992
|
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
Adjusted net earnings:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
176,279
|
$
|
124,766
|
$
|
301,045
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
206,006
|
$
|
168,122
|
$
|
677,918
|
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
|
34,062
|
34,101
|
68,163
|
35,635
|
34,997
|
70,632
|
34,244
|
33,460
|
138,336
|
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
|
(8,411)
|
(8,451)
|
(16,862)
|
(8,964)
|
(8,777)
|
(17,741)
|
(8,624)
|
(8,403)
|
(34,768)
|
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
|
7,859
|
16,840
|
24,699
|
3,963
|
6,457
|
10,420
|
3,807
|
17,926
|
32,153
|
Rightsizing and other costs, tax
|
(1,605)
|
(3,452)
|
(5,057)
|
(861)
|
(1,377)
|
(2,238)
|
(806)
|
(3,745)
|
(6,789)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23,543
|
23,543
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,163)
|
(5,163)
|
Loss on assets held for sale 5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
|
(6,551)
|
781
|
(5,770)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
|
1,592
|
(190)
|
1,402
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net earnings
|
$
|
203,225
|
$
|
164,395
|
$
|
367,620
|
$
|
182,424
|
$
|
229,385
|
$
|
411,809
|
$
|
234,627
|
$
|
225,740
|
$
|
872,176
|
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
4.61
|
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
0.47
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
0.48
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.94
|
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.24)
|
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
|
0.05
|
0.12
|
0.17
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
0.22
|
Rightsizing and other costs, tax
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.06)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.16
|
0.16
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.04)
|
(0.04)
|
Loss on assets held for sale 5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.32
|
—
|
0.32
|
—
|
—
|
0.32
|
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
|
(0.04)
|
—
|
(0.04)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted net earnings per
|
$
|
1.39
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
2.53
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
1.60
|
$
|
1.54
|
$
|
5.93
|
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
|
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
|
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.
|
4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.
|
5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.
|
6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.
|
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED
|
Engineered Products:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
$
|
69,094
|
$
|
47,702
|
$
|
116,796
|
$
|
67,119
|
$
|
77,129
|
$
|
144,248
|
$
|
74,367
|
$
|
73,233
|
$
|
291,848
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
361
|
4,169
|
4,530
|
80
|
1,125
|
1,205
|
590
|
1,355
|
3,150
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
|
69,455
|
51,871
|
121,326
|
67,199
|
78,254
|
145,453
|
74,957
|
74,588
|
294,998
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
17.0
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
18.2
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
17.7
|
%
|
17.4
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
10,122
|
9,722
|
19,844
|
10,359
|
9,855
|
20,214
|
10,095
|
10,126
|
40,435
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
|
$
|
79,577
|
$
|
61,593
|
$
|
141,170
|
$
|
77,558
|
$
|
88,109
|
$
|
165,667
|
$
|
85,052
|
$
|
84,714
|
$
|
335,433
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
19.5
|
%
|
18.0
|
%
|
18.8
|
%
|
18.5
|
%
|
20.5
|
%
|
19.5
|
%
|
19.9
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
19.8
|
%
|
Fueling Solutions:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
$
|
53,498
|
$
|
47,214
|
$
|
100,712
|
$
|
37,230
|
$
|
52,637
|
$
|
89,867
|
$
|
68,069
|
$
|
73,937
|
$
|
231,873
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
1,493
|
868
|
2,361
|
752
|
1,768
|
2,520
|
811
|
1,554
|
4,885
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
|
54,991
|
48,082
|
103,073
|
37,982
|
54,405
|
92,387
|
68,880
|
75,491
|
236,758
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
15.3
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
10.2
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
18,339
|
17,783
|
36,122
|
17,879
|
18,945
|
36,824
|
18,744
|
19,477
|
75,045
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
|
$
|
73,330
|
$
|
65,865
|
$
|
139,195
|
$
|
55,861
|
$
|
73,350
|
$
|
129,211
|
$
|
87,624
|
$
|
94,968
|
$
|
311,803
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
20.4
|
%
|
20.2
|
%
|
20.3
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
18.8
|
%
|
16.9
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
19.2
|
%
|
Imaging & Identification:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
$
|
51,482
|
$
|
38,046
|
$
|
89,528
|
$
|
55,955
|
$
|
54,641
|
$
|
110,596
|
$
|
61,655
|
$
|
57,233
|
$
|
229,484
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
264
|
(527)
|
(263)
|
389
|
1,268
|
1,657
|
301
|
4,392
|
6,350
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
|
51,746
|
37,519
|
89,265
|
56,344
|
55,909
|
112,253
|
61,956
|
61,625
|
235,834
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
20.2
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
21.0
|
%
|
21.0
|
%
|
21.0
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
21.7
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
8,769
|
9,224
|
17,993
|
7,336
|
7,317
|
14,653
|
7,286
|
7,892
|
29,831
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
|
$
|
60,515
|
$
|
46,743
|
$
|
107,258
|
$
|
63,680
|
$
|
63,226
|
$
|
126,906
|
$
|
69,242
|
$
|
69,517
|
$
|
265,665
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
23.6
|
%
|
20.5
|
%
|
22.1
|
%
|
23.7
|
%
|
23.7
|
%
|
23.7
|
%
|
25.2
|
%
|
25.3
|
%
|
24.5
|
%
|
Pumps & Process Solutions:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
$
|
66,079
|
$
|
67,702
|
$
|
133,781
|
$
|
14,991
|
$
|
76,278
|
$
|
91,269
|
$
|
77,433
|
$
|
71,379
|
$
|
240,081
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
3,846
|
4,691
|
8,537
|
414
|
903
|
1,317
|
943
|
3,868
|
6,128
|
Loss on assets held for sale 1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
|
69,925
|
72,393
|
142,318
|
62,351
|
77,181
|
139,532
|
78,376
|
75,247
|
293,155
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
21.9
|
%
|
23.4
|
%
|
22.6
|
%
|
18.9
|
%
|
22.8
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
23.0
|
%
|
22.9
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
16,230
|
16,816
|
33,046
|
17,548
|
16,199
|
33,747
|
16,018
|
17,004
|
66,769
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
|
$
|
86,155
|
$
|
89,209
|
$
|
175,364
|
$
|
79,899
|
$
|
93,380
|
$
|
173,279
|
$
|
94,394
|
$
|
92,251
|
$
|
359,924
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
27.0
|
%
|
28.9
|
%
|
27.9
|
%
|
24.2
|
%
|
27.6
|
%
|
25.9
|
%
|
27.7
|
%
|
28.1
|
%
|
26.9
|
%
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT)
|
$
|
23,529
|
$
|
11,459
|
$
|
34,988
|
$
|
24,807
|
$
|
44,375
|
$
|
69,182
|
$
|
35,211
|
$
|
14,439
|
$
|
118,832
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
704
|
6,016
|
6,720
|
2,293
|
666
|
2,959
|
840
|
2,243
|
6,042
|
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
|
(6,551)
|
781
|
(5,770)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
|
17,682
|
18,256
|
35,938
|
27,100
|
45,041
|
72,141
|
36,051
|
16,682
|
124,874
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
5.7
|
%
|
6.2
|
%
|
5.9
|
%
|
8.1
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
11,548
|
11,421
|
22,969
|
13,011
|
12,777
|
25,788
|
13,047
|
12,525
|
51,360
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
|
$
|
29,230
|
$
|
29,677
|
$
|
58,907
|
$
|
40,111
|
$
|
57,818
|
$
|
97,929
|
$
|
49,098
|
$
|
29,207
|
$
|
176,234
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
9.4
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
12.6
|
%
|
Total Segments:
|
Segment earnings (EBIT) 4
|
$
|
263,682
|
$
|
212,123
|
$
|
475,805
|
$
|
200,102
|
$
|
305,060
|
$
|
505,162
|
$
|
316,735
|
$
|
290,221
|
$
|
1,112,118
|
Rightsizing and other costs
|
6,668
|
15,217
|
21,885
|
3,928
|
5,730
|
9,658
|
3,485
|
13,412
|
26,555
|
Loss on assets held for sale 1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
|
(6,551)
|
781
|
(5,770)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5
|
263,799
|
228,121
|
491,920
|
250,976
|
310,790
|
561,766
|
320,220
|
303,633
|
1,185,619
|
Adjusted EBIT % 4
|
15.9
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
17.2
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
17.5
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
16.6
|
%
|
Adjusted D&A 2
|
65,008
|
64,966
|
129,974
|
66,133
|
65,093
|
131,226
|
65,190
|
67,024
|
263,440
|
Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5
|
$
|
328,807
|
$
|
293,087
|
$
|
621,894
|
$
|
317,109
|
$
|
375,883
|
$
|
692,992
|
$
|
385,410
|
$
|
370,657
|
$
|
1,449,059
|
Adjusted EBITDA % 5
|
19.9
|
%
|
19.5
|
%
|
19.7
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
20.7
|
%
|
19.6
|
%
|
21.1
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
20.3
|
%
|
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.
|
2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
|
3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
|
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
|
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Revenue Growth Factors
|
2020
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Organic
|
Engineered Products
|
(20.1)
|
%
|
(11.1)
|
%
|
Fueling Solutions
|
(14.8)
|
%
|
(8.9)
|
%
|
Imaging & Identification
|
(14.0)
|
%
|
(9.2)
|
%
|
Pumps & Process Solutions
|
(8.8)
|
%
|
(5.0)
|
%
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
|
(20.2)
|
%
|
(12.8)
|
%
|
Total Organic
|
(16.0)
|
%
|
(9.5)
|
%
|
Acquisitions
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
Dispositions
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
Currency translation
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
Total*
|
(17.2)
|
%
|
(10.8)
|
%
|
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
|
2020
|
Q2
|
Organic
|
United States
|
(10.3)
|
%
|
Other Americas
|
(33.5)
|
%
|
Europe
|
(19.5)
|
%
|
Asia
|
(14.3)
|
%
|
Other
|
(33.1)
|
%
|
Total Organic
|
(16.0)
|
%
|
Acquisitions
|
0.7
|
%
|
Dispositions
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
Currency translation
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
Total*
|
(17.2)
|
%
|
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
|
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
|
Range
|
2020 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
|
$
|
4.16
|
$
|
4.41
|
Acquisition-related amortization, net
|
0.71
|
Rightsizing and other costs, net
|
0.16
|
Gain on disposition, net
|
(0.03)
|
2020 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
5.00
|
$
|
5.25
|
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
|
Quarterly Cash Flow
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used
|
Operating activities
|
$
|
75,863
|
$
|
271,809
|
$
|
347,672
|
$
|
24,524
|
$
|
208,709
|
$
|
233,233
|
$
|
350,865
|
$
|
361,208
|
$
|
945,306
|
Investing activities
|
(230,511)
|
(67,763)
|
(298,274)
|
(217,690)
|
(69,755)
|
(287,445)
|
(48,612)
|
(48,198)
|
(384,255)
|
Financing activities
|
280,954
|
(67,458)
|
213,496
|
36,067
|
(60,596)
|
(24,529)
|
(277,901)
|
(255,612)
|
(558,042)
|
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
Cash flow from operating
|
$
|
75,863
|
$
|
271,809
|
$
|
347,672
|
$
|
24,524
|
$
|
208,709
|
$
|
233,233
|
$
|
350,865
|
$
|
361,208
|
$
|
945,306
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
(40,172)
|
(38,999)
|
(79,171)
|
(37,122)
|
(53,970)
|
(91,092)
|
(46,184)
|
(49,528)
|
(186,804)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
35,691
|
$
|
232,810
|
$
|
268,501
|
$
|
(12,598)
|
$
|
154,739
|
$
|
142,141
|
$
|
304,681
|
$
|
311,680
|
$
|
758,502
|
Free cash flow as a
|
2.2
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
10.6
|
%
|
Free cash flow as a
|
20.2
|
%
|
186.6
|
%
|
89.2
|
%
|
(11.9)
|
%
|
78.1
|
%
|
46.8
|
%
|
147.9
|
%
|
185.4
|
%
|
111.9
|
%
|
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2019
|
BOOKINGS
|
Engineered Products
|
$
|
414,972
|
$
|
278,373
|
$
|
693,345
|
$
|
427,697
|
$
|
397,420
|
$
|
825,117
|
$
|
426,059
|
$
|
457,145
|
$
|
1,708,321
|
Fueling Solutions
|
373,070
|
311,498
|
684,568
|
343,083
|
394,256
|
737,339
|
450,727
|
425,698
|
1,613,764
|
Imaging &
|
272,604
|
221,315
|
493,919
|
267,762
|
264,175
|
531,937
|
284,527
|
276,451
|
1,092,915
|
Pumps & Process
|
369,403
|
275,872
|
645,275
|
369,801
|
375,905
|
745,706
|
329,642
|
318,482
|
1,393,830
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
355,157
|
326,400
|
681,557
|
376,998
|
384,365
|
761,363
|
323,422
|
361,970
|
1,446,755
|
Intra-segment
|
(375)
|
(460)
|
(835)
|
(725)
|
(490)
|
(1,215)
|
(528)
|
872
|
(871)
|
Total consolidated
|
$
|
1,784,831
|
$
|
1,412,998
|
$
|
3,197,829
|
$
|
1,784,616
|
$
|
1,815,631
|
$
|
3,600,247
|
$
|
1,813,849
|
$
|
1,840,618
|
$
|
7,254,714
|
BACKLOG
|
Engineered Products
|
$
|
453,867
|
$
|
378,874
|
$
|
451,335
|
$
|
418,154
|
$
|
416,025
|
$
|
452,142
|
Fueling Solutions
|
211,518
|
199,305
|
185,847
|
186,202
|
223,081
|
205,842
|
Imaging &
|
170,119
|
168,904
|
118,177
|
116,810
|
121,877
|
125,775
|
Pumps & Process
|
397,969
|
379,090
|
353,066
|
378,427
|
361,478
|
353,073
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
356,133
|
390,368
|
311,632
|
310,454
|
262,870
|
320,577
|
Intra-segment
|
(159)
|
(367)
|
(403)
|
(141)
|
(252)
|
(249)
|
Total consolidated
|
$
|
1,589,447
|
$
|
1,516,174
|
$
|
1,419,654
|
$
|
1,409,906
|
$
|
1,385,079
|
$
|
1,457,160
|
Bookings Growth Factors
|
2020
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Organic
|
Engineered Products
|
(29.8)
|
%
|
(15.6)
|
%
|
Fueling Solutions
|
(18.2)
|
%
|
(5.3)
|
%
|
Imaging & Identification
|
(16.5)
|
%
|
(8.0)
|
%
|
Pumps & Process Solutions
|
(25.7)
|
%
|
(11.9)
|
%
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
Total Organic
|
(20.6)
|
%
|
(10.0)
|
%
|
Acquisitions
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
Dispositions
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
Currency translation
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
Total*
|
(22.2)
|
%
|
(11.2)
|
%
|
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Andrey Galiuk
|
Adrian Sakowicz
|
Vice President - Corporate Development
|
Vice President - Communications
|
and Investor Relations
|
(630) 743-5039
|
(630) 743-5131
SOURCE Dover