Dover Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Re-Initiates Full Year Guidance

Dover

Jul 22, 2020

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$

1,499

$

1,811

(17)

%

$

3,155

$

3,535

(11)

%

Net earnings 1

125

198

(37)

%

301

304

(1)

%

Diluted EPS 

0.86

1.35

(36)

%

2.07

2.07

%













Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change




(16)

%




(10)

%

Adjusted net earnings 2

164

229

(28)

%

368

412

(11)

%

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.13

1.56

(28)

%

2.53

2.80

(10)

%

1 Q2 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

2 Q2 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.2 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $51.3 million and $52.9 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.5 billion, a decline of 17% (-16% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $125 million decreased 37%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 was down 36%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $164 million declined 28%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.13 was down 28% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $3.2 billion, a decline of 11% (-10% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $301 million decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07 was flat year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $368 million declined 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 was down 10% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We are proud of our work and results in the second quarter. Economic uncertainty and operational disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed activity across many markets and made the operating environment undeniably challenging. Our businesses have navigated the quarter well, as we focused on what was and remains within our control: diligently managing our costs and cash flow, providing a safe working environment for our associates and supporting our customers with the critical products they needed to keep their essential operations running.

"As we expected, activity declined across a majority of the markets we serve, albeit the impact varied widely across our diverse portfolio with many businesses proving their profitability and cash flow resilience in challenging conditions. Demand conditions in textile printing, foodservice, below-ground fueling, food retail and automotive aftermarket were particularly challenged, partially offset by relative resilience in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding. We remain positioned well for the second half with a higher backlog compared to this time last year, driven by our longer cycle businesses and sequential intra-quarter improvement in many shorter cycle businesses.

"Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, proactive production curtailments and reduced volumes created a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, but our cost controls and continued execution of our multi-year productivity program resulted in a satisfactory decremental margin performance, positioning us well to reach or exceed our annual conversion margin target.

"Looking forward, the demand outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, with activity across most markets improving but not back to business-as-usual. As a result of our improved demand visibility into the third quarter, and our solid margin performance year-to-date, we are making the decision to reinstate our annual guidance, though with a wider range than usual for the mid-year reflecting the fluidity of market conditions. We retain additional flexibility to adjust our cost base if macroeconomic conditions in the second half of the year necessitate a response."

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE REINSTATED:

In 2020, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $4.16 to $4.41 ($5.00 to $5.25 on an adjusted basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted EPS is included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2020 results as well as updated 2020 guidance at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2020

 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

1,499,175

$

1,810,706

$

3,155,114

$

3,535,463

Cost of goods and services

947,577

1,138,113

1,991,273

2,239,328

Gross profit

551,598

672,593

1,163,841

1,296,135

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

366,740

396,634

753,681

805,100

Loss on assets held for sale







46,946

Operating earnings

184,858

275,959

410,160

444,089

Interest expense

28,711

31,754

55,979

63,562

Interest income

(728)

(945)

(1,911)

(1,835)

Loss (gain) on sale of a business

781



(5,770)


Other income, net

(735)

(4,589)

(8,467)

(5,695)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

156,829

249,739

370,329

388,057

Provision for income taxes

32,063

51,654

69,284

84,267

Net earnings

$

124,766

$

198,085

$

301,045

$

303,790








Net earnings per share:






Basic

$

0.87

$

1.36

$

2.09

$

2.09

Diluted

$

0.86

$

1.35

$

2.07

$

2.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

143,955

145,366

144,107

145,227

Diluted

144,995

147,179

145,359

147,041








Dividends paid per common share

$

0.49

$

0.48

$

0.98

$

0.96








* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.






DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

REVENUE









Engineered Products

$

408,160

$

342,380

$

750,540

$

418,851

$

429,928

$

848,779

$

426,689

$

422,089

$

1,697,557

Fueling Solutions

359,982

326,495

686,477

373,050

390,586

763,636

411,769

444,772

1,620,177

Imaging &
Identification

256,765

227,977

484,742

268,354

266,588

534,942

275,109

274,420

1,084,471

Pumps & Process
Solutions

319,536

309,095

628,631

330,219

338,924

669,143

341,337

328,048

1,338,528

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment

311,913

293,527

605,440

334,643

385,474

720,117

370,335

306,165

1,396,617

Intra-segment
eliminations

(417)

(299)

(716)

(360)

(794)

(1,154)

106

95

(953)

Total consolidated
revenue

$

1,655,939

$1,499,175

$3,155,114

$

1,724,757

$

1,810,706

$

3,535,463

$

1,825,345

$

1,775,589

$

7,136,397











NET EARNINGS









Segment Earnings:









Engineered
Products

$

69,094

$

47,702

$

116,796

$

67,119

$

77,129

$

144,248

$

74,367

$

73,233

$

291,848

Fueling Solutions

53,498

47,214

100,712

37,230

52,637

89,867

68,069

73,937

231,873

Imaging &
Identification

51,482

38,046

89,528

55,955

54,641

110,596

61,655

57,233

229,484

Pumps & Process
Solutions 1

66,079

67,702

133,781

14,991

76,278

91,269

77,433

71,379

240,081

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment 2

23,529

11,459

34,988

24,807

44,375

69,182

35,211

14,439

118,832

Total segment
earnings (EBIT)

263,682

212,123

475,805

200,102

305,060

505,162

316,735

290,221

1,112,118

Corporate expense /
other 3

24,097

27,311

51,408

30,866

24,512

55,378

28,658

63,781

147,817

Interest expense

27,268

28,711

55,979

31,808

31,754

63,562

31,410

30,846

125,818

Interest income

(1,183)

(728)

(1,911)

(890)

(945)

(1,835)

(1,263)

(1,428)

(4,526)

Earnings before
provision for income
taxes

213,500

156,829

370,329

138,318

249,739

388,057

257,930

197,022

843,009

Provision for income
taxes

37,221

32,063

69,284

32,613

51,654

84,267

51,924

28,900

165,091

Net earnings

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

301,045

$

105,705

$

198,085

$

303,790

$

206,006

$

168,122

$

677,918











SEGMENT MARGIN







Engineered Products

16.9 %

13.9 %

15.6 %

16.0 %

17.9 %

17.0 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

17.2 %

Fueling Solutions

14.9 %

14.5 %

14.7 %

10.0 %

13.5 %

11.8 %

16.5 %

16.6 %

14.3 %

Imaging &
Identification

20.1 %

16.7 %

18.5 %

20.9 %

20.5 %

20.7 %

22.4 %

20.9 %

21.2 %

Pumps & Process
Solutions 1

20.7 %

21.9 %

21.3 %

4.5 %

22.5 %

13.6 %

22.7 %

21.8 %

17.9 %

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment 2

7.5 %

3.9 %

5.8 %

7.4 %

11.5 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

4.7 %

8.5 %

Total segment
operating margin

15.9 %

14.1 %

15.1 %

11.6 %

16.8 %

14.3 %

17.4 %

16.3 %

15.6 %











DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

10,122

$

9,722

$

19,844

$

10,359

$

10,452

$

20,811

$

10,095

$

10,126

$

41,032

Fueling Solutions

18,339

17,968

36,307

17,879

18,945

36,824

18,744

19,477

75,045

Imaging &
Identification

8,769

9,224

17,993

7,435

7,413

14,848

7,360

8,322

30,530

Pumps & Process
Solutions

18,336

17,572

35,908

17,548

16,201

33,749

16,018

17,817

67,584

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment

11,548

11,421

22,969

13,011

12,777

25,788

13,047

12,525

51,360

Corporate

1,638

1,696

3,334

1,506

1,981

3,487

1,523

1,726

6,736

Total depreciation
and amortization
expense

$

68,752

$

67,603

$

136,355

$

67,738

$

67,769

$

135,507

$

66,787

$

69,993

$

272,287











1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.

2 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), respectively. Q2 and Q2 YTD also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share










2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net earnings per share:









Basic

$

1.22

$

0.87

$

2.09

$

0.73

$

1.36

$

2.09

$

1.42

$

1.16

$

4.67

Diluted

$

1.21

$

0.86

$

2.07

$

0.72

$

1.35

$

2.07

$

1.40

$

1.15

$

4.61











Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

301,045

$

105,705

$

198,085

$

303,790

$

206,006

$

168,122

$

677,918











Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

144,259

143,955

144,107

145,087

145,366

145,227

145,372

144,966

145,198

Diluted

145,782

144,995

145,359

146,911

147,179

147,041

147,051

146,790

146,992











* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Adjusted net earnings:









Net earnings

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

301,045

$

105,705

$

198,085

$

303,790

$

206,006

$

168,122

$

677,918

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
tax 1

34,062

34,101

68,163

35,635

34,997

70,632

34,244

33,460

138,336

Acquisition-related amortization, tax
impact 2

(8,411)

(8,451)

(16,862)

(8,964)

(8,777)

(17,741)

(8,624)

(8,403)

(34,768)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

7,859

16,840

24,699

3,963

6,457

10,420

3,807

17,926

32,153

Rightsizing and other costs, tax
impact 2

(1,605)

(3,452)

(5,057)

(861)

(1,377)

(2,238)

(806)

(3,745)

(6,789)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
tax 4









23,543

23,543

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
impact 2









(5,163)

(5,163)

Loss on assets held for sale 5





46,946


46,946



46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6

(6,551)

781

(5,770)







(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2

1,592

(190)

1,402







Adjusted net earnings

$

203,225

$

164,395

$

367,620

$

182,424

$

229,385

$

411,809

$

234,627

$

225,740

$

872,176











Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:







Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.21

$

0.86

$

2.07

$

0.72

$

1.35

$

2.07

$

1.40

$

1.15

$

4.61

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
tax 1

0.23

0.24

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.48

0.23

0.23

0.94

Acquisition-related amortization, tax
impact 2

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

0.05

0.12

0.17

0.03

0.04

0.07

0.03

0.12

0.22

Rightsizing and other costs, tax
impact 2

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
tax 4









0.16

0.16

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
impact 2









(0.04)

(0.04)

Loss on assets held for sale 5





0.32


0.32



0.32

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6

(0.04)


(0.04)







(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2

0.01


0.01







Adjusted diluted net earnings per
share

$

1.39

$

1.13

$

2.53

$

1.24

$

1.56

$

2.80

$

1.60

$

1.54

$

5.93











1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.

5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.

6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.












* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED
EBITDA








Engineered Products:











Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

69,094

$

47,702

$

116,796

$

67,119

$

77,129

$

144,248

$

74,367

$

73,233

$

291,848

Rightsizing and other costs

361

4,169

4,530

80

1,125

1,205

590

1,355

3,150

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,455

51,871

121,326

67,199

78,254

145,453

74,957

74,588

294,998

Adjusted EBIT %

17.0

%

15.2

%

16.2

%

16.0

%

18.2

%

17.1

%

17.6

%

17.7

%

17.4

%

Adjusted D&A 2

10,122

9,722

19,844

10,359

9,855

20,214

10,095

10,126

40,435

Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

79,577

$

61,593

$

141,170

$

77,558

$

88,109

$

165,667

$

85,052

$

84,714

$

335,433

Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5

%

18.0

%

18.8

%

18.5

%

20.5

%

19.5

%

19.9

%

20.1

%

19.8

%

Fueling Solutions:









Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

53,498

$

47,214

$

100,712

$

37,230

$

52,637

$

89,867

$

68,069

$

73,937

$

231,873

Rightsizing and other costs

1,493

868

2,361

752

1,768

2,520

811

1,554

4,885

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

54,991

48,082

103,073

37,982

54,405

92,387

68,880

75,491

236,758

Adjusted EBIT %

15.3

%

14.7

%

15.0

%

10.2

%

13.9

%

12.1

%

16.7

%

17.0

%

14.6

%

Adjusted D&A 2

18,339

17,783

36,122

17,879

18,945

36,824

18,744

19,477

75,045

Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

73,330

$

65,865

$

139,195

$

55,861

$

73,350

$

129,211

$

87,624

$

94,968

$

311,803

Adjusted EBITDA %

20.4

%

20.2

%

20.3

%

15.0

%

18.8

%

16.9

%

21.3

%

21.4

%

19.2

%

Imaging & Identification:









Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

51,482

$

38,046

$

89,528

$

55,955

$

54,641

$

110,596

$

61,655

$

57,233

$

229,484

Rightsizing and other costs

264

(527)

(263)

389

1,268

1,657

301

4,392

6,350

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

51,746

37,519

89,265

56,344

55,909

112,253

61,956

61,625

235,834

Adjusted EBIT %

20.2

%

16.5

%

18.4

%

21.0

%

21.0

%

21.0

%

22.5

%

22.5

%

21.7

%

Adjusted D&A 2

8,769

9,224

17,993

7,336

7,317

14,653

7,286

7,892

29,831

Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

60,515

$

46,743

$

107,258

$

63,680

$

63,226

$

126,906

$

69,242

$

69,517

$

265,665

Adjusted EBITDA %

23.6

%

20.5

%

22.1

%

23.7

%

23.7

%

23.7

%

25.2

%

25.3

%

24.5

%

Pumps & Process Solutions:









Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,079

$

67,702

$

133,781

$

14,991

$

76,278

$

91,269

$

77,433

$

71,379

$

240,081

Rightsizing and other costs

3,846

4,691

8,537

414

903

1,317

943

3,868

6,128

Loss on assets held for sale 1





46,946


46,946



46,946

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,925

72,393

142,318

62,351

77,181

139,532

78,376

75,247

293,155

Adjusted EBIT %

21.9

%

23.4

%

22.6

%

18.9

%

22.8

%

20.9

%

23.0

%

22.9

%

21.9

%

Adjusted D&A 2

16,230

16,816

33,046

17,548

16,199

33,747

16,018

17,004

66,769

Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

86,155

$

89,209

$

175,364

$

79,899

$

93,380

$

173,279

$

94,394

$

92,251

$

359,924

Adjusted EBITDA %

27.0

%

28.9

%

27.9

%

24.2

%

27.6

%

25.9

%

27.7

%

28.1

%

26.9

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment:








Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

23,529

$

11,459

$

34,988

$

24,807

$

44,375

$

69,182

$

35,211

$

14,439

$

118,832

Rightsizing and other costs

704

6,016

6,720

2,293

666

2,959

840

2,243

6,042

(Gain) loss on disposition 3

(6,551)

781

(5,770)







Adjusted EBIT - Segment

17,682

18,256

35,938

27,100

45,041

72,141

36,051

16,682

124,874

Adjusted EBIT %

5.7

%

6.2

%

5.9

%

8.1

%

11.7

%

10.0

%

9.7

%

5.4

%

8.9

%

Adjusted D&A 2

11,548

11,421

22,969

13,011

12,777

25,788

13,047

12,525

51,360

Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

29,230

$

29,677

$

58,907

$

40,111

$

57,818

$

97,929

$

49,098

$

29,207

$

176,234

Adjusted EBITDA %

9.4

%

10.1

%

9.7

%

12.0

%

15.0

%

13.6

%

13.3

%

9.5

%

12.6

%

Total Segments:








Segment earnings (EBIT) 4

$

263,682

$

212,123

$

475,805

$

200,102

$

305,060

$

505,162

$

316,735

$

290,221

$

1,112,118

Rightsizing and other costs

6,668

15,217

21,885

3,928

5,730

9,658

3,485

13,412

26,555

Loss on assets held for sale 1





46,946


46,946



46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition 3

(6,551)

781

(5,770)







Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5

263,799

228,121

491,920

250,976

310,790

561,766

320,220

303,633

1,185,619

Adjusted EBIT % 4

15.9

%

15.2

%

15.6

%

14.5

%

17.2

%

15.9

%

17.5

%

17.1

%

16.6

%

Adjusted D&A 2

65,008

64,966

129,974

66,133

65,093

131,226

65,190

67,024

263,440

Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5

$

328,807

$

293,087

$

621,894

$

317,109

$

375,883

$

692,992

$

385,410

$

370,657

$

1,449,059

Adjusted EBITDA % 5

19.9

%

19.5

%

19.7

%

18.4

%

20.7

%

19.6

%

21.1

%

20.9

%

20.3

%

1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.

2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors


2020

Q2

Q2 YTD

Organic


Engineered Products

(20.1)

%

(11.1)

%

Fueling Solutions

(14.8)

%

(8.9)

%

Imaging & Identification

(14.0)

%

(9.2)

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

(8.8)

%

(5.0)

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(20.2)

%

(12.8)

%

Total Organic

(16.0)

%

(9.5)

%

Acquisitions

0.7

%

0.8

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.2)

%

(1.4)

%

Total*

(17.2)

%

(10.8)

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

2020

Q2

Organic

United States

(10.3)

%

Other Americas

(33.5)

%

Europe

(19.5)

%

Asia

(14.3)

%

Other

(33.1)

%

Total Organic

(16.0)

%

Acquisitions

0.7

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.2)

%

Total*

(17.2)

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range

2020 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$

4.16

$

4.41

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.71

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.16

Gain on disposition, net

(0.03)

2020 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

5.00

$

5.25

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used
In):









Operating activities

$

75,863

$

271,809

$

347,672

$

24,524

$

208,709

$

233,233

$

350,865

$

361,208

$

945,306

Investing activities

(230,511)

(67,763)

(298,274)

(217,690)

(69,755)

(287,445)

(48,612)

(48,198)

(384,255)

Financing activities

280,954

(67,458)

213,496

36,067

(60,596)

(24,529)

(277,901)

(255,612)

(558,042)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Cash flow from operating
activities

$

75,863

$

271,809

$

347,672

$

24,524

$

208,709

$

233,233

$

350,865

$

361,208

$

945,306

Less: Capital expenditures

(40,172)

(38,999)

(79,171)

(37,122)

(53,970)

(91,092)

(46,184)

(49,528)

(186,804)

Free cash flow

$

35,691

$

232,810

$

268,501

$

(12,598)

$

154,739

$

142,141

$

304,681

$

311,680

$

758,502











Free cash flow as a
percentage of revenue

2.2

%

15.5

%

8.5

%

(0.7)

%

8.5

%

4.0

%

16.7

%

17.6

%

10.6

%











Free cash flow as a
percentage of net earnings

20.2

%

186.6

%

89.2

%

(11.9)

%

78.1

%

46.8

%

147.9

%

185.4

%

111.9

%

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

BOOKINGS




















Engineered Products

$

414,972

$

278,373

$

693,345

$

427,697

$

397,420

$

825,117

$

426,059

$

457,145

$

1,708,321

Fueling Solutions

373,070

311,498

684,568

343,083

394,256

737,339

450,727

425,698

1,613,764

Imaging &
Identification

272,604

221,315

493,919

267,762

264,175

531,937

284,527

276,451

1,092,915

Pumps & Process
Solutions

369,403

275,872

645,275

369,801

375,905

745,706

329,642

318,482

1,393,830

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment

355,157

326,400

681,557

376,998

384,365

761,363

323,422

361,970

1,446,755

Intra-segment
eliminations

(375)

(460)

(835)

(725)

(490)

(1,215)

(528)

872

(871)

Total consolidated
bookings

$

1,784,831

$

1,412,998

$

3,197,829

$

1,784,616

$

1,815,631

$

3,600,247

$

1,813,849

$

1,840,618

$

7,254,714











BACKLOG




















Engineered Products

$

453,867

$

378,874


$

451,335

$

418,154

$

416,025

$

452,142

Fueling Solutions

211,518

199,305


185,847

186,202

223,081

205,842

Imaging &
Identification

170,119

168,904


118,177

116,810

121,877

125,775

Pumps & Process
Solutions

397,969

379,090


353,066

378,427

361,478

353,073

Refrigeration & Food
Equipment

356,133

390,368


311,632

310,454

262,870

320,577

Intra-segment
eliminations

(159)

(367)


(403)

(141)

(252)

(249)

Total consolidated
backlog

$

1,589,447

$

1,516,174


$

1,419,654

$

1,409,906

$

1,385,079

$

1,457,160












Bookings Growth Factors


2020

Q2

Q2 YTD

Organic


Engineered Products

(29.8)

%

(15.6)

%

Fueling Solutions

(18.2)

%

(5.3)

%

Imaging & Identification

(16.5)

%

(8.0)

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

(25.7)

%

(11.9)

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(11.6)

%

(7.9)

%

Total Organic

(20.6)

%

(10.0)

%

Acquisitions

0.7

%

0.9

%

Dispositions

(0.6)

%

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.7)

%

(1.4)

%

Total*

(22.2)

%

(11.2)

%

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends. 

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development

Vice President - Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

[email protected]

