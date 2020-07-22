Dover Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Re-Initiates Full Year Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 1,499



$ 1,811



(17) %

$ 3,155



$ 3,535



(11) % Net earnings 1

125



198



(37) %

301



304



(1) % Diluted EPS

0.86



1.35



(36) %

2.07



2.07



— %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









(16) %









(10) % Adjusted net earnings 2

164



229



(28) %

368



412



(11) % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.13



1.56



(28) %

2.53



2.80



(10) %

1 Q2 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

2 Q2 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.2 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $51.3 million and $52.9 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.5 billion, a decline of 17% (-16% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $125 million decreased 37%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 was down 36%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $164 million declined 28%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.13 was down 28% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $3.2 billion, a decline of 11% (-10% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $301 million decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07 was flat year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $368 million declined 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 was down 10% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We are proud of our work and results in the second quarter. Economic uncertainty and operational disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed activity across many markets and made the operating environment undeniably challenging. Our businesses have navigated the quarter well, as we focused on what was and remains within our control: diligently managing our costs and cash flow, providing a safe working environment for our associates and supporting our customers with the critical products they needed to keep their essential operations running.

"As we expected, activity declined across a majority of the markets we serve, albeit the impact varied widely across our diverse portfolio with many businesses proving their profitability and cash flow resilience in challenging conditions. Demand conditions in textile printing, foodservice, below-ground fueling, food retail and automotive aftermarket were particularly challenged, partially offset by relative resilience in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding. We remain positioned well for the second half with a higher backlog compared to this time last year, driven by our longer cycle businesses and sequential intra-quarter improvement in many shorter cycle businesses.

"Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, proactive production curtailments and reduced volumes created a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, but our cost controls and continued execution of our multi-year productivity program resulted in a satisfactory decremental margin performance, positioning us well to reach or exceed our annual conversion margin target.

"Looking forward, the demand outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, with activity across most markets improving but not back to business-as-usual. As a result of our improved demand visibility into the third quarter, and our solid margin performance year-to-date, we are making the decision to reinstate our annual guidance, though with a wider range than usual for the mid-year reflecting the fluidity of market conditions. We retain additional flexibility to adjust our cost base if macroeconomic conditions in the second half of the year necessitate a response."

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE REINSTATED:

In 2020, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $4.16 to $4.41 ($5.00 to $5.25 on an adjusted basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted EPS is included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2020 results as well as updated 2020 guidance at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2020 DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 1,499,175



$ 1,810,706



$ 3,155,114



$ 3,535,463

Cost of goods and services 947,577



1,138,113



1,991,273



2,239,328

Gross profit 551,598



672,593



1,163,841



1,296,135

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 366,740



396,634



753,681



805,100

Loss on assets held for sale —



—



—



46,946

Operating earnings 184,858



275,959



410,160



444,089

Interest expense 28,711



31,754



55,979



63,562

Interest income (728)



(945)



(1,911)



(1,835)

Loss (gain) on sale of a business 781



—



(5,770)



—

Other income, net (735)



(4,589)



(8,467)



(5,695)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 156,829



249,739



370,329



388,057

Provision for income taxes 32,063



51,654



69,284



84,267

Net earnings $ 124,766



$ 198,085



$ 301,045



$ 303,790

















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.87



$ 1.36



$ 2.09



$ 2.09

Diluted $ 0.86



$ 1.35



$ 2.07



$ 2.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 143,955



145,366



144,107



145,227

Diluted 144,995



147,179



145,359



147,041

















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.49



$ 0.48



$ 0.98



$ 0.96

















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 REVENUE



















Engineered Products $ 408,160

$ 342,380

$ 750,540



$ 418,851

$ 429,928

$ 848,779

$ 426,689

$ 422,089

$ 1,697,557

Fueling Solutions 359,982

326,495

686,477



373,050

390,586

763,636

411,769

444,772

1,620,177

Imaging &

Identification 256,765

227,977

484,742



268,354

266,588

534,942

275,109

274,420

1,084,471

Pumps & Process

Solutions 319,536

309,095

628,631



330,219

338,924

669,143

341,337

328,048

1,338,528

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 311,913

293,527

605,440



334,643

385,474

720,117

370,335

306,165

1,396,617

Intra-segment

eliminations (417)

(299)

(716)



(360)

(794)

(1,154)

106

95

(953)

Total consolidated

revenue $ 1,655,939

$1,499,175

$3,155,114



$ 1,724,757

$ 1,810,706

$ 3,535,463

$ 1,825,345

$ 1,775,589

$ 7,136,397























NET EARNINGS



















Segment Earnings:



















Engineered

Products $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 116,796



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 144,248

$ 74,367

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Fueling Solutions 53,498

47,214

100,712



37,230

52,637

89,867

68,069

73,937

231,873

Imaging &

Identification 51,482

38,046

89,528



55,955

54,641

110,596

61,655

57,233

229,484

Pumps & Process

Solutions 1 66,079

67,702

133,781



14,991

76,278

91,269

77,433

71,379

240,081

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 2 23,529

11,459

34,988



24,807

44,375

69,182

35,211

14,439

118,832

Total segment

earnings (EBIT) 263,682

212,123

475,805



200,102

305,060

505,162

316,735

290,221

1,112,118

Corporate expense /

other 3 24,097

27,311

51,408



30,866

24,512

55,378

28,658

63,781

147,817

Interest expense 27,268

28,711

55,979



31,808

31,754

63,562

31,410

30,846

125,818

Interest income (1,183)

(728)

(1,911)



(890)

(945)

(1,835)

(1,263)

(1,428)

(4,526)

Earnings before

provision for income

taxes 213,500

156,829

370,329



138,318

249,739

388,057

257,930

197,022

843,009

Provision for income

taxes 37,221

32,063

69,284



32,613

51,654

84,267

51,924

28,900

165,091

Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 303,790

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918























SEGMENT MARGIN















Engineered Products 16.9 %

13.9 %

15.6 %



16.0 %

17.9 %

17.0 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

17.2 %

Fueling Solutions 14.9 %

14.5 %

14.7 %



10.0 %

13.5 %

11.8 %

16.5 %

16.6 %

14.3 %

Imaging &

Identification 20.1 %

16.7 %

18.5 %



20.9 %

20.5 %

20.7 %

22.4 %

20.9 %

21.2 %

Pumps & Process

Solutions 1 20.7 %

21.9 %

21.3 %



4.5 %

22.5 %

13.6 %

22.7 %

21.8 %

17.9 %

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 2 7.5 %

3.9 %

5.8 %



7.4 %

11.5 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

4.7 %

8.5 %

Total segment

operating margin 15.9 %

14.1 %

15.1 %



11.6 %

16.8 %

14.3 %

17.4 %

16.3 %

15.6 %























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Products $ 10,122

$ 9,722

$ 19,844



$ 10,359

$ 10,452

$ 20,811

$ 10,095

$ 10,126

$ 41,032

Fueling Solutions 18,339

17,968

36,307



17,879

18,945

36,824

18,744

19,477

75,045

Imaging &

Identification 8,769

9,224

17,993



7,435

7,413

14,848

7,360

8,322

30,530

Pumps & Process

Solutions 18,336

17,572

35,908



17,548

16,201

33,749

16,018

17,817

67,584

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 11,548

11,421

22,969



13,011

12,777

25,788

13,047

12,525

51,360

Corporate 1,638

1,696

3,334



1,506

1,981

3,487

1,523

1,726

6,736

Total depreciation

and amortization

expense $ 68,752

$ 67,603

$ 136,355



$ 67,738

$ 67,769

$ 135,507

$ 66,787

$ 69,993

$ 272,287























1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. 2 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), respectively. Q2 and Q2 YTD also include a $3,640 write-off of assets. 3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share





















2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Net earnings per share:



















Basic $ 1.22

$ 0.87

$ 2.09



$ 0.73

$ 1.36

$ 2.09

$ 1.42

$ 1.16

$ 4.67

Diluted $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 2.07



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 2.07

$ 1.40

$ 1.15

$ 4.61























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 303,790

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918























Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 144,259

143,955

144,107



145,087

145,366

145,227

145,372

144,966

145,198

Diluted 145,782

144,995

145,359



146,911

147,179

147,041

147,051

146,790

146,992























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Adjusted net earnings:



















Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 303,790

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 34,062

34,101

68,163



35,635

34,997

70,632

34,244

33,460

138,336

Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (8,411)

(8,451)

(16,862)



(8,964)

(8,777)

(17,741)

(8,624)

(8,403)

(34,768)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 7,859

16,840

24,699



3,963

6,457

10,420

3,807

17,926

32,153

Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (1,605)

(3,452)

(5,057)



(861)

(1,377)

(2,238)

(806)

(3,745)

(6,789)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 —

—

—



—

—

—

—

23,543

23,543

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 —

—

—



—

—

—

—

(5,163)

(5,163)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—



46,946

—

46,946

—

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (6,551)

781

(5,770)



—

—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 1,592

(190)

1,402



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted net earnings $ 203,225

$ 164,395

$ 367,620



$ 182,424

$ 229,385

$ 411,809

$ 234,627

$ 225,740

$ 872,176























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 2.07



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 2.07

$ 1.40

$ 1.15

$ 4.61

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 0.23

0.24

0.47



0.24

0.24

0.48

0.23

0.23

0.94

Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)



(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.05

0.12

0.17



0.03

0.04

0.07

0.03

0.12

0.22

Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)



(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 —

—

—



—

—

—

—

0.16

0.16

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 —

—

—



—

—

—

—

(0.04)

(0.04)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—



0.32

—

0.32

—

—

0.32

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (0.04)

—

(0.04)



—

—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 0.01

—

0.01



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted diluted net earnings per

share $ 1.39

$ 1.13

$ 2.53



$ 1.24

$ 1.56

$ 2.80

$ 1.60

$ 1.54

$ 5.93























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges. 4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021. 5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business. 6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.





















* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED

EBITDA

















Engineered Products:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 116,796



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 144,248

$ 74,367

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Rightsizing and other costs 361

4,169

4,530



80

1,125

1,205

590

1,355

3,150

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,455

51,871

121,326



67,199

78,254

145,453

74,957

74,588

294,998

Adjusted EBIT % 17.0 % 15.2 % 16.2 %

16.0 % 18.2 % 17.1 % 17.6 % 17.7 % 17.4 % Adjusted D&A 2 10,122

9,722

19,844



10,359

9,855

20,214

10,095

10,126

40,435

Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 79,577

$ 61,593

$ 141,170



$ 77,558

$ 88,109

$ 165,667

$ 85,052

$ 84,714

$ 335,433

Adjusted EBITDA % 19.5 % 18.0 % 18.8 %

18.5 % 20.5 % 19.5 % 19.9 % 20.1 % 19.8 % Fueling Solutions:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 53,498

$ 47,214

$ 100,712



$ 37,230

$ 52,637

$ 89,867

$ 68,069

$ 73,937

$ 231,873

Rightsizing and other costs 1,493

868

2,361



752

1,768

2,520

811

1,554

4,885

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 54,991

48,082

103,073



37,982

54,405

92,387

68,880

75,491

236,758

Adjusted EBIT % 15.3 % 14.7 % 15.0 %

10.2 % 13.9 % 12.1 % 16.7 % 17.0 % 14.6 % Adjusted D&A 2 18,339

17,783

36,122



17,879

18,945

36,824

18,744

19,477

75,045

Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 73,330

$ 65,865

$ 139,195



$ 55,861

$ 73,350

$ 129,211

$ 87,624

$ 94,968

$ 311,803

Adjusted EBITDA % 20.4 % 20.2 % 20.3 %

15.0 % 18.8 % 16.9 % 21.3 % 21.4 % 19.2 % Imaging & Identification:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 51,482

$ 38,046

$ 89,528



$ 55,955

$ 54,641

$ 110,596

$ 61,655

$ 57,233

$ 229,484

Rightsizing and other costs 264

(527)

(263)



389

1,268

1,657

301

4,392

6,350

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 51,746

37,519

89,265



56,344

55,909

112,253

61,956

61,625

235,834

Adjusted EBIT % 20.2 % 16.5 % 18.4 %

21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 22.5 % 22.5 % 21.7 % Adjusted D&A 2 8,769

9,224

17,993



7,336

7,317

14,653

7,286

7,892

29,831

Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 60,515

$ 46,743

$ 107,258



$ 63,680

$ 63,226

$ 126,906

$ 69,242

$ 69,517

$ 265,665

Adjusted EBITDA % 23.6 % 20.5 % 22.1 %

23.7 % 23.7 % 23.7 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 24.5 % Pumps & Process Solutions:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 66,079

$ 67,702

$ 133,781



$ 14,991

$ 76,278

$ 91,269

$ 77,433

$ 71,379

$ 240,081

Rightsizing and other costs 3,846

4,691

8,537



414

903

1,317

943

3,868

6,128

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—



46,946

—

46,946

—

—

46,946

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,925

72,393

142,318



62,351

77,181

139,532

78,376

75,247

293,155

Adjusted EBIT % 21.9 % 23.4 % 22.6 %

18.9 % 22.8 % 20.9 % 23.0 % 22.9 % 21.9 % Adjusted D&A 2 16,230

16,816

33,046



17,548

16,199

33,747

16,018

17,004

66,769

Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 86,155

$ 89,209

$ 175,364



$ 79,899

$ 93,380

$ 173,279

$ 94,394

$ 92,251

$ 359,924

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.0 % 28.9 % 27.9 %

24.2 % 27.6 % 25.9 % 27.7 % 28.1 % 26.9 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment:

















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 23,529

$ 11,459

$ 34,988



$ 24,807

$ 44,375

$ 69,182

$ 35,211

$ 14,439

$ 118,832

Rightsizing and other costs 704

6,016

6,720



2,293

666

2,959

840

2,243

6,042

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

(5,770)



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 17,682

18,256

35,938



27,100

45,041

72,141

36,051

16,682

124,874

Adjusted EBIT % 5.7 % 6.2 % 5.9 %

8.1 % 11.7 % 10.0 % 9.7 % 5.4 % 8.9 % Adjusted D&A 2 11,548

11,421

22,969



13,011

12,777

25,788

13,047

12,525

51,360

Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 29,230

$ 29,677

$ 58,907



$ 40,111

$ 57,818

$ 97,929

$ 49,098

$ 29,207

$ 176,234

Adjusted EBITDA % 9.4 % 10.1 % 9.7 %

12.0 % 15.0 % 13.6 % 13.3 % 9.5 % 12.6 % Total Segments:

















Segment earnings (EBIT) 4 $ 263,682

$ 212,123

$ 475,805



$ 200,102

$ 305,060

$ 505,162

$ 316,735

$ 290,221

$ 1,112,118

Rightsizing and other costs 6,668

15,217

21,885



3,928

5,730

9,658

3,485

13,412

26,555

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—



46,946

—

46,946

—

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

(5,770)



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5 263,799

228,121

491,920



250,976

310,790

561,766

320,220

303,633

1,185,619

Adjusted EBIT % 4 15.9 % 15.2 % 15.6 %

14.5 % 17.2 % 15.9 % 17.5 % 17.1 % 16.6 % Adjusted D&A 2 65,008

64,966

129,974



66,133

65,093

131,226

65,190

67,024

263,440

Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5 $ 328,807

$ 293,087

$ 621,894



$ 317,109

$ 375,883

$ 692,992

$ 385,410

$ 370,657

$ 1,449,059

Adjusted EBITDA % 5 19.9 % 19.5 % 19.7 %

18.4 % 20.7 % 19.6 % 21.1 % 20.9 % 20.3 % 1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder. 2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively. 4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2020

Q2

Q2 YTD Organic





Engineered Products (20.1) %

(11.1) % Fueling Solutions (14.8) %

(8.9) % Imaging & Identification (14.0) %

(9.2) % Pumps & Process Solutions (8.8) %

(5.0) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment (20.2) %

(12.8) % Total Organic (16.0) %

(9.5) % Acquisitions 0.7 %

0.8 % Dispositions (0.7) %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.2) %

(1.4) % Total* (17.2) %

(10.8) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2020

Q2 Organic

United States (10.3) % Other Americas (33.5) % Europe (19.5) % Asia (14.3) % Other (33.1) % Total Organic (16.0) % Acquisitions 0.7 % Dispositions (0.7) % Currency translation (1.2) % Total* (17.2) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2020 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 4.16



$ 4.41

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.71

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.16

Gain on disposition, net

(0.03)

2020 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 5.00



$ 5.25



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used

In):



















Operating activities $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 347,672



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 233,233

$ 350,865

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Investing activities (230,511)

(67,763)

(298,274)



(217,690)

(69,755)

(287,445)

(48,612)

(48,198)

(384,255)

Financing activities 280,954

(67,458)

213,496



36,067

(60,596)

(24,529)

(277,901)

(255,612)

(558,042)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Cash flow from operating

activities $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 347,672



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 233,233

$ 350,865

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Less: Capital expenditures (40,172)

(38,999)

(79,171)



(37,122)

(53,970)

(91,092)

(46,184)

(49,528)

(186,804)

Free cash flow $ 35,691

$ 232,810

$ 268,501



$ (12,598)

$ 154,739

$ 142,141

$ 304,681

$ 311,680

$ 758,502























Free cash flow as a

percentage of revenue 2.2 % 15.5 % 8.5 %

(0.7) % 8.5 % 4.0 % 16.7 % 17.6 % 10.6 %





















Free cash flow as a

percentage of net earnings 20.2 % 186.6 % 89.2 %

(11.9) % 78.1 % 46.8 % 147.9 % 185.4 % 111.9 %

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2019 BOOKINGS









































Engineered Products $ 414,972

$ 278,373

$ 693,345



$ 427,697

$ 397,420

$ 825,117

$ 426,059

$ 457,145

$ 1,708,321

Fueling Solutions 373,070

311,498

684,568



343,083

394,256

737,339

450,727

425,698

1,613,764

Imaging &

Identification 272,604

221,315

493,919



267,762

264,175

531,937

284,527

276,451

1,092,915

Pumps & Process

Solutions 369,403

275,872

645,275



369,801

375,905

745,706

329,642

318,482

1,393,830

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 355,157

326,400

681,557



376,998

384,365

761,363

323,422

361,970

1,446,755

Intra-segment

eliminations (375)

(460)

(835)



(725)

(490)

(1,215)

(528)

872

(871)

Total consolidated

bookings $ 1,784,831

$ 1,412,998

$ 3,197,829



$ 1,784,616

$ 1,815,631

$ 3,600,247

$ 1,813,849

$ 1,840,618

$ 7,254,714























BACKLOG









































Engineered Products $ 453,867

$ 378,874





$ 451,335

$ 418,154



$ 416,025

$ 452,142



Fueling Solutions 211,518

199,305





185,847

186,202



223,081

205,842



Imaging &

Identification 170,119

168,904





118,177

116,810



121,877

125,775



Pumps & Process

Solutions 397,969

379,090





353,066

378,427



361,478

353,073



Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 356,133

390,368





311,632

310,454



262,870

320,577



Intra-segment

eliminations (159)

(367)





(403)

(141)



(252)

(249)



Total consolidated

backlog $ 1,589,447

$ 1,516,174





$ 1,419,654

$ 1,409,906



$ 1,385,079

$ 1,457,160



























Bookings Growth Factors



2020

Q2

Q2 YTD Organic





Engineered Products (29.8) %

(15.6) % Fueling Solutions (18.2) %

(5.3) % Imaging & Identification (16.5) %

(8.0) % Pumps & Process Solutions (25.7) %

(11.9) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment (11.6) %

(7.9) % Total Organic (20.6) %

(10.0) % Acquisitions 0.7 %

0.9 % Dispositions (0.6) %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.7) %

(1.4) % Total* (22.2) %

(11.2) % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

